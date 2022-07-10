A viral video shows how far hair replacement technology had advanced in the world, with one man going under a complete change thanks to it

The clip has over 420 000 views and shows a few men receiving a new hairdo that's glued to their scalps

They first need to have their heads shaved prior to the new hair being connected to their heads and one wouldn't know the difference

Hair replacement technology showcases how a man with a receding hairline can look 20 years younger thanks to advancements in a viral video.

This man received a new hairdo thanks to the latest technology in the hair replacement business. Image: Facebook

VT explores the quick fix hair procedure that's a game-changer for men with receding hairlines and the results are incredible.

According to MedicalNewsDaily, the reason for receding hairlines can be attributed to several factors such as age, hormonal changes, family history, medications, illness or lifestyle choices.

It's believed that 80% of all European men by the age of 80 will undergo some sort of receding of their hair, MedicalNewsDaily reports.

The process takes less than two hours to complete and begins by shaving off any hair remaining hair on the top section of the scalp. This is done as the glue that is applied to the scalp needs a clean area before the new hairpiece connected to a mesh is applied.

The stop-gap approach is to help men gain confidence who have a receding hairline but haven't gone completely bald and is considerably less expensive than a full hair transplant.

The new hairpiece lasts up to two months and costs between R1 600 and R16 000 depending on what type of hair and how much the client needs, according to VT.

Watch the clip below to see the big differences it makes to men:

