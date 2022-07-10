A mass shooting in a Soweto tavern has left 14 people dead and a further nine are in critical condition

An eyewitness reported that masked gunmen opened fire on the tavern patrons before fleeing in a Toyota Quantum

Social media users are furious with the police after another mass shooting in Pietermartizburg took place

SOWETO - Police have confirmed that 14 people have been shot dead in a Soweto tavern on Saturday night. A further nine are believed to be in critical condition.

Orlando police station commander Brigadier Nonhlanhla Kubeka has said that officers on the scene are in the process of investigating the mass shooting and more information will be released soon.

14 people have been killed in a mass shooting in a Soweto tavern and a further 4 people have been killed in a similar shooting in Pietermartizburg. Photo credit: South African Police Service

eNCA reported that an eyewitness has come forward and said that masked men opened fire on patrons of the tavern. The attackers fled in a Toyota Quantum.

Social media users have taken to the internet in reaction to the violence

@RealMrumaDrive

"What's happening in taverns and the recent Soweto tragedy is just a sign telling us we need new leaders. Bheki Cele does not fit that position the poor guy is suffering from what happened in his past that's why he talks about Garden boy every chance he gets."

@SunflowerSrina:

"Condolences to the families who lost loved ones at Enyobeni, Soweto, & those who are victims of crime, daily. 30 years later, the Minister of Police is still shaken from exile, Apartheid & oppression, please don’t castigate him, the loss of loved ones doesn’t compare to his pain!"

@MosaRoccoII:

"Those who are responsible for mass shooting thereby Soweto will probably be arrested and sentenced. Mind you they will be having access to free healthy meal everyday and education. Why would a person hesitate to carry out murder?"

When they know 5 star hotel awaits for them.

Another tavern shooting on the same night

News24 reported that a further four people have been killed and eight have been left in critical condition after a tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the attack on the tavern took place on Saturday night in Sweet waters.

This is a developing story.

