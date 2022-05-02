A viral post shows a truck driver thanking a member of the public who assisted him after getting his truck stuck in a large pothole

The incident happened in Mpumalanga on a road in bad condition between Delmas and Endicott

Social media users were full of praise for Ricardo Van Tonder, the man who helped the truck driver

Perhaps it's because kind gestures like the one explained below are not as common anymore, but social media loved seeing a fellow South African helping another.

A truck driver working for Bogdans Transport found himself in a spot of trouble on a road in Mpumalanga.

Ricardo Van Tonder (right) helped a truck driver from Bogdans Transport who was stuck in a pothole. Image: Twitter

The driver, who was travelling on a stretch between Delmas and Endicott, posed with Van Tonder for a photograph after the good samaritan had helped him, according to SA Trucker.

Mpumalanga is known for having bad road surfaces and residents in the province have long complained about the state of roads riddled with potholes, according to the SABC.

Thankfully for the Bogdans truck driver, Van Tonder was close by to offer assistance and help get the huge Iveco truck out of danger from the pothole.

Here are a few responses from social media users praising the selflessness:

MalumeMalome says:

"Big ups Ricardo."

M'fumu Yaa Nsenga says:

"Well done young man. Rainbow nation indeed it is."

