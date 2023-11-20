Mrs Bullock flaunted her fresh wheels on TikTok and thanked her loyal fans for making it possible

She posted a video dancing at the dealership and expressing her excitement about the new vehicle

The comments section lit up with messages of congratulations and people giving her props for her hustle

Mrs Bullock got a new car and celebrated with a TikTok video. Image: @deemrsbee

Source: Instagram

Mrs Bullock is rolling in style with a brand-new car, and she's got the TikTok community cheering for her.

Joyful Moves at the dealership

The dancing queen @deemrsbee showed off her moves at the dealership and gave her brand-new ride the attention it deserves.

This ain't just a car; it's a celebration on wheels for all her hard work creating viral content.

Mrs Bullock thanks her fans

Mrs Bullock, ever the class act, took a moment to thank her ride-or-die fanbase for their support and making it possible to afford the car.

"This is because of your continued support family. Thank you.❤️ 'Don’t despise small beginnings for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.' Zach 4:10"

They've been there through the viral dances since her rise to fame and now they're celebrating her upgraded joy ride.

Fans join the virtual party

It's not a party until the comments section explodes! Mrs Bullock's fans flooded in with congrats, emojis, and virtual high-fives. They were in full swing, cheering on the school teacher turned dancing sensation.

@u04312609jj posted:

"Go, Mrs Bullock, go girllllll."

@meisieredhornmasango wrote:

"Congratulations Mrs Bullock."

@sfk111gp said:

"You deserve it ngwana Pretoria mogal."

@lil.vxtorx wrote:

"Congrats ma'am! You came a long way."

@user6792986709143 mentioned:

"Halala Mrs Bullock. I wish I could dance like this the day I get mine. You go girl."

@kuisine Kulture added:

"Awu Mama Sky! God bless you Ma’am! This is just the beginning, congratulations.❤️"

@1922maggz said:

"Keep shining my dear! Congratulations "

@sharlotte985 mentioned:

"Congratulations girl, I love your moves."

