A woman's reaction to her sister's new car purchase is tugging at the heartstrings of social media users

In the video, the woman is filled with pure joy, dancing and celebrating her sister's achievement

The heartfelt display of sisterly love has trended on TikTok, with many viewers getting emotional

A young woman has been trending on TikTok because of her reaction to her sister's brand-new car. Images: @queenmathebula

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman's recent car purchase has taken TikTok by storm, where her sister's excitement has trended.

Woman's reaction trends

TikTok user @queenmathebula shared a video of her sister's reaction when she drove into her family's house with a new car. The moment was captured in a video and the pure happiness shown by her sister has been trending.

In the short video clip, the woman's sister runs to the gate, beaming with pride, while she drives the car into the yard. Their genuine joy is infectious and it's clear that this moment means the world to them.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi touched by TikTok video

The video has garnered thousands of views and comments, with many viewers celebrating the woman's achievement and the beautiful display of family support.

People flocked to the comment section to wish the young woman well on her new ride:

@user51295496615411 shared:

"Yas I remember after buying my car... kwathula ekhaya... I opened gate for myself... I cried because this is what my heart wanted."

@Lillyyy said:

"Can’t wait for my sister to cop her first car."

@patience Ndimande commented:

"If you don't get emotional, wa loya."

@Matevhu quoted:

"When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen."

@Khotso Ntsane emotionally said:

"That lady is genuinely excited... we feel the love."

@Rea_betswe praised:

"God’s timing."

@Thee_PooH91 said:

"The goosebumps I had."

Source: Briefly News