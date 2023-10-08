TikTok video goes viral as car performs an astonishing leap over a fence, Mzansi left shook

The video captures an unforgettable car crash moment that has left Mzansi in disbelief

Shocked viewers learn it was the new driver's first day, and she subsequently lost her job

In a jaw-dropping TikTok video that has taken social media by storm, a car is seen leaping over a fence, leaving Mzansi residents stunned and bewildered.

A man shared a video showing an accident his new employee had in one of his cars. Image: @khanyisithole

The shocking video was shared by user @khanyisithole, who revealed that it was his new driver's first day on the job, and the incident ultimately led to her losing her job.

Woman rolls employer's car on first day on the job

The TikTok video unfolds with a car in an unusual predicament. A car had hopped over a residential fence into someone's garden... and there didn't seem to be a road in sight.

What makes this video even more astonishing is the context provided by the user, @khanyisithole, who explained that it was the new driver's first day on the job. Unfortunately, the car's remarkable fence-jumping stunt led to immediate dismissal.

Take a look:

Mzansi has mixed feelings

The TikTok video has captivated audiences, leaving them in disbelief at the car's incredible leap. The unexpected twist of the new driver losing her job on her very first day has garnered empathy and concern from viewers.

Read comments:

@CarterE27 said:

"I can't believe what I just saw! That car has some serious hops."

@KItumi was shook:

"What a way to start a new job! I hope the driver's okay."

@AdreNN342 said:

"This car deserves a gold medal for that jump! "

@JobSeeker2023 shared:

"Poor driver, I hope she lands on her feet and finds a better job."

@AmazingFeatsFan said:

"I've seen a lot of things, but this takes the cake! Unreal!"

Cape Town driver leaves car balancing vertically against street light, TikTok video ends Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reported that, apparently, Transformers have come to Cape Town. A TikTok video showing a bakkie left balancing on its bonnet vertically against a street light has left Mzansi speechless.

You see many strange things on social media from different parts of Mzansi. This car party trick has knocked people for a six.

TikTok user @siyanda_msomi_ posted the video showing the car defying all laws of physics. The car somehow ended up balancing on the nose of the bonnet, perched against a street light. The strangest thing is that there seems to be no visible damage to the bakkie, at least not what can be seen from the clip.

