In a comical and unconventional turn of events, a TikTok video has surfaced, showcasing a Checkers 60 delivery driver taking the scenic route to ensure on-time deliveries.

Amusing footage shows a Checkers 60 bike navigating the grassy side of a highway to get to work on time. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Checkers 60 driver takes scenic route

The video, uploaded by user @asagoodman, has left Mzansi citizens in stitches as they watch the delivery bike cruise along the grassy side of a highway.

The TikTok video takes viewers on a delightful journey as the Checkers 60 delivery bike, on a mission to ensure timely deliveries, decides to chart an unconventional path. Rather than sticking to the road, the driver veers onto the grassy strip alongside a highway.

Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the driver's commitment

Mzansi citizens laugh at the Checkers 60 driver's choice of path. These guys never fail to leave people laughing.

Read some funny comments:

@GuruJo laughed:

"This is taking 'off the beaten path' to a whole new level! "

@Loud87 said:

"I've never seen a delivery quite like this! Bravo, Checkers 60!"

@RuthTraveled shared:

"Who needs roads when you can ride on grass? Innovation at its finest!"

@ChucklingChampion chuckled:

"This delivery driver deserves a medal for the most scenic route!"

@QPhumile loved it:

"Kudos to the driver for making sure those groceries get delivered, no matter what!"

Checkers Sixty60 driver barely escapes after crash, video shows truck ploughing Down Cape Town CBD

In related news, Briefly News reported that the driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle in the Cape Town CBD, and the vehicle overturned, ploughing into several others.

Miraculously, nobody died in the horrific incident captured on CCTV footage. Netizens were glad that nobody got injured as the accident frightened them and were happy that a Checkers Sixty60 guy barely escaped with his life.

The harrowing accident was caught on camera and was posted on CapeTalk's Facebook page. The video, while short, is one of the most horrific 15 seconds anyone had to endure watching.

Source: Briefly News