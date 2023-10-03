TikTok video exposes puzzling pricing at a well-known South African pizza chain; math is not adding up

A customer's calculation reveals that the 'special' may not be as economical as the marketing made it out to be

Social media users engage in a lively debate about pricing strategies, not surprised as this happens often

In a thought-provoking TikTok video, a South African man has shed light on an apparent pricing puzzle at one of the country's popular pizza chains.

A man shows how the so-called 'special' deal from a Mzansi pizza chain may not be as cost-effective as it seems. Image: TikTok / @m.phondaba

Source: TikTok

While these things are obviously not cool, Mzansi citizens are used to stores selling deals that are actually not a deal at all.

Mzansi pizza chain gets caught out

The video, posted by user @m.phondaba, shows how the so-called 'special' deal may not be as cost-effective as it seems, leaving viewers questioning the mathematics behind their favourite pizza.

The TikTok video begins with the man showcasing the pizza menu at the well-known chain. He then proceeds to do a simple calculation, comparing the price of ordering individual items separately versus ordering the advertised 'special.' Turns out, it is not special at all…

Take a look:

Mzansi people discuss the 'robbery’

To the surprise of many viewers, the math reveals that the individual items, when ordered separately, add up to a lower total cost than the ''special' deal. This unexpected revelation sparked a flurry of comments and discussions.

@DebbieVanV:

"Mind blown! I need to recalculate all my pizza orders now."

@SavingsGuru:

"Always double-check those 'specials,' folks. They may not be so special after all!"

@User1846252:

"This is why we read the fine print! Thanks for the heads up."

@KaitlinBedd:

"It's all about perception and psychology when it comes to pricing. Sneaky, but effective."

@NawehZulu:

"Wow, who would've thought? Good catch!"

"Crazy": Mzansi in disbelief on maths that doesn't add up: botched pricing leaves SA lol

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Mzansi digital space is one again reacting to funny images from one of the biggest retailers. Looking at the pictures posted by one famous social media user, the shop displayed a number of specials.

However, it seems the mathematics is not spot on, and Mzansi finds the pictures hilarious, and they shared their comments.

In one of the snaps, a loaf of bread is sold for R9,99 each, and you pay R25,00 when you buy two - which is confusing for many locals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News