Checkers need to check the people who create the in-store savings signs, as Mzansi is done with the lies

Widely followed Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared two mind-blowing savings errors where you actually pay more

The people of Mzansi believe this is a result of dropping the math pass mark and accepting math literacy

Mzansi citizens questioned the people who draw up the ‘swipe & save’ signs in Checkers because they might need to get a little math tutoring or a new calculator, lol.

You can’t actually be a South African citizen and never have had to face a special that ended up being more than the normal price. It is almost like a rite of passage.

Widely followed Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared two Checkers savings sign boards that just did not add up. The one was R4 over for a bulk buy, and the other R3. Wild!

The people of Mzansi cry-laugh in the comments

Ja, neh, only in Mzansi! Citizens laughed in the comments dropping jokes about how often this happens. Sometimes when you can’t change something, the best thing to do is laugh.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@thee_matjic said:

“Highest Grade passed: Standard 7 ”

@MereohleMD said:

“Those who thought that by reducing the number of children doing pure Maths and replacing it by Maths Literacy will solve the maths problem in the country, are embarrassed.”

@ANELISA_VILLE said:

“Robbing us during poverty and unemployment. Shame on you @Shoprite_SA.”

@realgareths said:

“A result of passing math literacy with 30 percent.”

@Cyrus_Nkosi said:

“I pretty sure whoever is doing these promotions is always drunk.”

@Martin_Sugar69 said:

“Maths literacy... The new pandemic.”

@LaraboGee said:

