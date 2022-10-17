A young woman took to social media to share her recommendation when it comes to prioritising dates in a relationship

Many peeps were very keen on her idea of couples opening a savings account dedicated specifically to dates

A young woman left many peeps intrigued after sharing a dating tip that could help many young couples keep their relationship sparks alive.

Twitter user @SiyamthandaLala took to the bluebird app to advise peeps on opening a savings account, particularly for their dates.

“In a relationship, we should open a savings account for our dates ❤,” she wrote.

Couples who build date nights into their relationships experience better communication, greater affection and gratitude for the other, and a desire to spend more time together.

According to Our Relationship, date night provides a welcome entertainment so couples can return to focusing on important issues without distractions.

Many social media users absolutely loved the idea and responded with positive feedback on @SiyamthandaLala’s post.

@Kgothatso___ commented:

“Nice one.”

@KingBishop1st reacted:

“This is a great idea.”

@MrsLekhooaGS said:

“This is a great idea.”

@E_Thokozile wrote:

“I don’t recommend this. Did this with an ex and he claimed to have lost the card. Only discover that he cleared the money and went away with that which we both were saving. However, I highly recommend coming together with half towards the dates… joint account?.”

@AsekaNdaba responded:

“That's actually brilliant, we both contribute.”

@Lwandee2 commented:

“I love this.”

