A lady shared with her followers that the man she had been dating for four months asked her why she was still single

Mjolo can be a crazy joyride for many people, some believe their relationship is going well while a whole different story could be happening

South Africans couldn't help but crack jokes at the unfortunate tweet, with others sharing their relationship woes in the mix

Mjolo is having its way with one lady, who had been dating a gent for four months, only for him to ask her why she was still single.

A woman dated a dude for four months who then asked why she was single, bringing out the best humour from SA tweeps. Images: @pallnandi/ Twitter, Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The distressed woman goes by the handle of @pallnandi and shared the statement on Twitter, where peeps couldn't believe such a thing happened.

Mjolo has always been a difficult thing for many peeps in general. Unrequited love and disappointing outcomes are all scenarios that people worldwide have experienced. On the other hand, this is more on the far negative side.

South Africans have a lot to say when it comes to discussing relationships in general, but this one mostly brought about hilarious responses. See the comments below:

@Makabongwe_T commented:

"I put it to you that it was never officially agreed to be a relationship, I put it to you that you were in a relationship alone."

@Yanga_Co posted:

@TMutsi said:

"Did you guys make it official at any point. It can happen that you thought you guys are dating and he thought you were just kicking it nje."

@Namrube1 commented:

"Unless a man sits you down and tells you he wanna be in a relationship with you, never assume you are dating no matter what he did for you."

@Zamo73663759 shared:

@mojapelo_phele asked:

"Bathong wasn't he supposed to ask that question for the first time he met you "

@krugersville also asked:

"But the king is asking a valid question, why don’t you have one?"

@kwenzocele posted:

Source: Briefly News