An adorable baby went viral on social media for laughing at himself through a funny filter his mom put on

Twitter page @Lilblackbabies shared the cute clip to their page of the baby and his contagious giggling

People could not get over how much the baby was laughing, and their hearts just burst with pure happiness

Some of the best videos on the internet are of small children. One mother got her son laughing at himself through a funny filter, and it is everything and more.

When it comes to putting a funny filter on your small child, they either laugh, cry or stare blankly, and all reactions are priceless.

Twitter page @Lilblackbabies shared a clip of a little boy with a hilarious filter, laughing at himself uncontrollably. Ah, that baby laugh is everything!

“He caught a glimpse of himself and thought this filter was too funny!”

Social media users’ hearts melt as they hear the adorable laughter

There is nothing like hearing that laugh that comes from the pit of your stomach, especially when it is from a baby. People loved watching this adorable clip.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@DrmhausLife said:

“No better sound than baby giggles. ❤️”

@bigbadri93 said:

“He’s making me laugh omg”

@rimemosa said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@ChocolateCuti14 said:

“Aww so cute!”

@ShandaHunter7 said:

“Awwww❤️”

