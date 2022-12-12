Mrs Bullock almost had her husband faint during a TikTok when she dropped some amazing news

The awesome teacher and her husband are execting baby number two and she couldn’t wait to share the news

Fans are thrilled for Mrs Bullock and her family, and loved seeing the utter shock on her hubs face

Mzansi TikTok star and teacher Mrs Bullock announced that she’s pregnant in true Mrs Bullock style – in a TikTok dance clip. This time she got hub in on it and fans loved it!

Mrs Bullock got her husband in an a TikTok in which she announced baby number two. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

Source: UGC

Mrs Bullock already has a daughter who she sometimes features on her TikToks. Adding another member to the family has filled her heart with joy.

The vibey teacher took to her widely followed TikTok page to share the awesome news. While her husband isn’t the one for being in the public eye, he had to be part of this awesome moment.

The shock on the man’s face when Mrs Bullock handed him the pregnancy test is everything!

“I was TOO excited and he was VERY nervous about recording a TikTok, but we have amazing news to share with you all This might also explain why I have not posted much ”

The people of Mzansi scream with excitement for Mrs Bullock and the fam

This is the best news ever! Mrs Bullock’s loving nature means this kid is going to be raised in a home filled with love and people are here for it. They also loved seeing hubby in the clip and the shock on his face.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mimi said:

“ His reaction ❤️we're going to have a TikTok niece congratulations ❤️”

@Refiloe Paballo Modj said:

“Congratulations Dom can't wait to see the new addition to the family wishing you a blessed pregnancy and healthy baby ❤”

@LynzyN said:

“Congratulations that look had me dead thoughdid the ou pass out?”

@davids_tribe said:

“What did he say his reaction too cute.”

@Boity_womdantso _4life❤️ said:

“I literally wasn’t expecting this exciting news wow may the baby be healthy and be a beautiful blessing in your lives and his reaction was beautiful.”

