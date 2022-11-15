Mrs Bullock’s warm heart, feisty spirit, lit dance moves and undeniable care for the children of South Africa have made her one of SA’s favourite teachers. Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to the teacher, now a TikTok star and an inspiration to many.

Mrs Bullock gave Briefly News her time, allowing us to understand a bit more about what led to her viral TikTok account. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

Source: UGC

Being thrust into the spotlight, the amazing and vibey Mzansi high school teacher has been able to make a huge impact on the way teaching is viewed and the power of inclusivity, self-love and unity.

While teaching is where Mrs Bullock’s whole heart lies, dancing is something that ignites her soul and allows her to be free. Sharing dancing clips on TikTok, she’s been able to express herself, create meaningful content that is relatable and show SA that being exactly who you are is always enough.

Where Mrs Bullock’s love for dance started and how she got to a thriving TikTok acocunt

Mrs Bullock shared that she has been dancing since the day she could walk. While classic dance like ballet put her to sleep, upbeat styles like hip-hop sparked her love for dance at an early age.

“My mom told me she took me to my cousin’s ballet concert and I fell asleep. Towards the end, a hip hop number came on, and I immediately woke up and started jiving. So she put me in hip hop and modern class at a very young age, probably around 5/6. I didn’t last long in modern class but it definitely sparked my passion for dance.”

With encouragement and support from her husband, Mrs Bullock started a TikTok page back in 2020 to express herself through dance, but it was only in 2021 that she really started putting some va va voom into it, and it blew up!

As we sometimes see hub in her clips, Briefly News asked Mrs Bullock where he stands on the dance front. This is what she said:

“My husband always tells me he can dance (I have yet to see his Amapiano moves in full swing). He tells everyone: someone has to teach the teacher. He is my biggest supporter, although, he does not have TikTok himself, he always watches them back with me and admires them.”

Some personal insight into what makes up the big heart that is Mrs Bullock

As a mom, Mrs Bullock now understands the need to protect, nurture and love children more than ever. Raising her baby girl Sky to love, accept and show understanding to every person, no matter their race, gender, nationality or anything, is just one way she ensures the world becomes a better place.

Gospel, Kwaito, House, and Amapiano are just a few of her favourite genres, and we’ve seen this in her lit dance clips. Being part of this beautiful Rainbow Nation that we call home, Mrs Bullock has embraced every aspect of our beautiful diversity.

When asked what one thing she would remove from the world, Mrs Bullock chose division.

“Division. I believe we can work together for a better, safer and beautiful future. I want the kids in SA to grow up knowing they are loved and appreciated by those around them.”

Mrs Bullock hopes that her content will inspire others to love themselves and others. Let go, have fun, and dance as if no one is watching!

