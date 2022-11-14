Mrs Bullock shared a touching moment of her toddler daughter and husband dancing to a lit Master KG track

The teacher says that they play all sorts of music for baby Sky to ensure she understands the power of inclusivity

Seeing Mrs Bullock raise her daughter with an open heart, encouraging acceptance had many clapping

Mrs Bullock got deep and personal with her followers when she shared a heart-warming video of her husband and her daughter, Sky, dancing to Master KG’s Skeleton Move.

Mrs Bullock got personal with peeps when she shared a video of her baby girl Sky. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

Source: UGC

One thing about this awesome teacher is that she has not held back. Sharing the good, bad and ugly with her people. It takes a lot of courage to share your family on social media when you are the talk of the town.

Taking to her positivity-packed TikTok account, Mrs Bullock shared the adorable clip of her husband and her daughter, Sky, dancing to Master KG’s Skeleton Move. She shared this to show the type of music they play for her toddler daughter, ensuring that she, too, understands the importance of acceptance and inclusivity.

“Have you ever wondered what type of music we play for Sky?”

Responding to one of the comments, Mrs Bullock said:

“Thank you! It is so important to me that she grows up nurturing these principles. My hope is that she loves people unconditionally and jives with me”

The people of Mzansi swoon over Mrs Bullock’s beautiful family

Seeing such a young and vibrant Mzansi family filled hearts with pride. Teaching little one's acceptance, love and inclusivity are where it is at, and Mrs Bullock and her husband are doing a phenomenal job.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@Beryl Fortuin said:

“I love your inclusivity. Your rainbowness . Your unbiased family practice”

@jolenepeters96 said:

“What an amazing family you have ”

@Xena said:

“The South Africa that we ordered”

@nomzamongcobo3 said:

“Me and Sky are friends because we love the same song”

@❤❤ said:

“Your family is beautiful, may you be blessed.❤❤❤”

Video of teacher jiving to amapiano goes viral, the people of Mzansi can’t get enough of the mlungu’s vibe

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi TikTok star, and high school teacher, left citizens screaming over a clip of her getting her groove on to a vibey amapiano track. White folk are stepping up their groove game.

If there is one thing that unites the people of Mzansi, even in times of total devastation, it is music and dance. So, clips like this really bring that Rainbow Nation feels when it is needed most.

TikTok user Mrs Bullock has over 134k followers, who all love her energy. She recently posted a clip of herself jiving to amapiano, which clocked an impressive 293k views.

Source: Briefly News