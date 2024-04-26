Mamelodi Sundowns will host Esperance in the CAF Champions League second-leg semi-final match on Friday, 26 April 2024

The defending PSL champions will be looking to overturn the 1-0 defeat they suffered during the first leg on Saturday, 20 April

Fans are confident the side can win tonight and book their place in the final of the continental competition

In the CAF Champions League second-leg semi-final, defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will host Tunisian side Esperance on Friday, 26 April 2024.

During the first leg on Saturday, 20 April 2024, Sundowns lost 1-0, but they will be heading into the second leg with the backing of US rapper DJ Khaled.

Mamelodi Sundowns are ready for Esperance

Sudnwosn will host Esperance at Loftus on Friday, 26 April, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Coach Rhulani Mokwena will be glad to have star midfielder Teboho Mokoena back from injury as he prepares to break Esperance's stingy defence.

After the match against Esperance, Sundowns will have little time to prepare as they will face TS Galaxy on Monday, 29 April.

Masandawana fans are confident

Sundowns' fans took to social media to show their confidence ahead of the match against Esperance, as many feel they will overcome the 1-0 deficit.

Bongan Masina wishes the team luck:

"Good luck, Rhulani and the club."

Hrams HRams says it won't be easy:

"Sundowns are trying to be honest; it is not easy to play in the CAF Champions League."

Sipho Shasha Kuda Chirenje backs the Downs:

"All the best to the Yellow Nation. Hopefully, their homework was done accordingly."

Maanda Munyai Stanley already has an eye on the final:

"On the 25th of May, Sundowns will win the big trophy in Africa."

Zweli Hlatshwayo predicts an easy win:

"We are winning 5-1 tonight."

Dark White backs Esperance:

"ES Tunis all the way."

Joe Nkosi said he will be at Loftus:

"We will be there, no matter what."

Mponeng Ndongeni is a fan of SA football:

I wish for Sundowns to win. I am not a Sundowns fan, but because of my love of football, I will see this team representing our country more than anything."

Kaofela is ready:

"We’re ready for war. We’ve been here before Kabo Yellow #CAFCL."

Manqoba mazibuko is a Downs fan:

"Good luck, Yellow Nation."

Mamelodi Sundowns set a new PSL record

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns set a new PSL record of going 22 matches unbeaten in a single season.

The record was set after Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, and they are set for a seventh PSL title with a 13-point lead atop the log.

