Mamelodi Sundowns expect star midfielder Teboho Mokoena to be fit for the CAF Champions League second-leg semi-final match against Esperance on Friday, 26 April 2024

The midfielder missed the first leg on Saturday, 20 April, through injury while he will also miss the PSL match against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 23 April

Masandawana fans have welcomed the defending player of the season back as they believe he plays a vital role in the squad

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has returned to Rhulani Mokwena's squad from injury. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Star Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena will return from injury to start against Esperance on Friday, 26 April 2024, in the second-leg CAF Champions League semi-final.

Mokoena missed Sundowns' 1-0 first-leg defeat on Saturday, 20 April, after picking up a slight injury in the 2-2 draw against Moroka Swallows on Monday, 15 April.

Teboho Mokoena is back

Mokoena will start against Esperance, as confirmed by the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Mokoena just missed out on the first-leg match, while Sundowns have decided to rest him for the PSL match against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 23 April.

The source said:

"The coach [Rhulani Mokwena] wanted Tebza to play in Tunisia, but he did not want to take the risk. Same with the match against Sekhukhune, but he will be back for Esperance on Friday. There are a lot of games coming up, and it is important to keep players fit; we are looking at everybody and making sure we have the best squad available."

Sundowns fans give Mokoena a warm welcome

Masandawana fans took to social media to welcome Mokeona back to the squad and expressed their anger over the club's hectic match schedule.

Mphahlele Thakgatso says Mokoena's return will help Sundowns:

"If they have Mokoena, then they will be in the final. Modiba does not have enough technical ability and vision to play in the midfield in a big game like this."

Sekei Ntadimo says Mokoena is not needed:

"Favoritism will be his downfall this one. Teboho played Afcon; he is tired. Zungu is there, Rivaldo is there, Mbule is there. They will also do a stunning job."

Mduduzi BabakaMbulelo Mbotho says Mokwena has to change his mindset:

"Rhulani is a good coach, no doubt, and we will be happy to have Tebza back, but our coach needs to realise that ball possession won't take us anywhere in the Champions League. Welcome back Tebza, and good luck, boys, for Friday."

Witness Mandla says Mokoena was missed:

"He was the missing link. Good news."

Anathi Av says Mokoena is needed:

"Sundowns need this Mokoena in the middle of the park."

