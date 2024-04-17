Coach Rhulani Mokwena will want midfielder Teboho Mokoena at full fitness for their upcoming Champions League semi-final against Espérance on Saturday, 20 April 2024

The defending player of the season was taken off at halftime during Sundowns’ 2-2 draw with Moroka Swallows on Monday, 15 April 2024

Fans say Mokeona should have been rested ahead of their CAF Champions League this weekend, but they back the Bafana star to be fit

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena is a key player for Rhulani Mokwena. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Rhulani Mokwena said Teboho Mokeona should be fit for Mamelodi Sundowns' semi-final clash against Tunisian side Espérance on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

Mokoena scored during Sundowns' 2-2 draw against Moroka Swallows, who scored a controversial equaliser, on Monday, 20 April 2024, but was taken off during halftime.

Teboho Mokoena asked to be taken off, says Rhulani Mokwena

Mokoena has been a vital player part of the Sundowns' team, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, Mokwena said keeping key players fit is important as the fixtures pile up for Sundowns.

Mokwena said:

“He scored a good goal; he could have celebrated and continued to play because the feel-good hormones take over the pain. But he was professional to say, I’ve got something and I’m very proud of him for that.”

Fans back Mokoena to play on the weekend

Although he scored against Swallows, Masandawana fans feel Mokeona should have been rested, but they are confident he will be available for the match against Espérance.

Vuks Shaun Luyenge said Sundowns had options:

"He supposed to rest him against Swallows; we have Seabi Aubas Mbule."

Mzwakhe Prince says Mokoena will play:

"Will be ready for Saturday night's Champions League game against ES Tunis."

Nsumbana Given Matope is a fan of Mokeona:

"Best player in SA right now. Khosi fan."

Bull Doug Mjobo says Mokwena has a gameplan:

"He was not injured, they planned it to rest him for the CAF game."

Lebo John Mathai wished Mokoena well:

"Get well soon, son."

