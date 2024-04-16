Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula said he could not contain himself after scoring his first goal in eight years

The midfielder scored as Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, 13 April 2024

Fans loved seeing Makhaula score and laughed at his comical celebration, which saw him run into the arms of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine

Orlando Pirates Midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula could not contain himself after scoring over the weekend. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Source: Facebook

34-year-old Orlando Pirates anchorman Makhehlene Makhaula is overjoyed after he scored for the first time in eight years.

Makhaula scored against his former side AmaZulu in Pirates' 4-2 Nedbank Cup victory on Saturday, 13 April 2024, and to celebrate, he ran into the arms of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Makhehlene Makhaula is overjoyed

Pirates showed their love for Makhaula's celebration in the tweet below:

Speaking on the Pirates website, Makhaula said he could not help himself after finding the back of the net.

Makhaula jokingly said:

"Before the game, Chaine came to me and made a bold prediction that I would score. At the time, I didn't take it seriously, considering I hadn't scored in over eight years. "So, when the moment arrived, the first person that came to mind was Chaine. I sprinted so hard, but only for my body to betray me."

The goal also marked a remarkable return for Makhaula after he collapsed on the field during Pirates' 4-0 victory over Hungry Lions in the previous round of the Nedbank Cup.

Bucs' fans show Makhaula love

After scoring his rare goal, Bucs fans took to social media to show Makhaula love and appreciated his passionate celebration.

Gilroy Thale was laughing at the celebration:

"LOL.. I saw him sprint so hard and asked myself 'where is he flying to !?' Next thing, he’s on the ground, hau!"

Lindani Mayirha is a Pirates fan:

"This trophy is going to Orlando."

Zamo Mrich backs Makhaula:

"Keep up the good work, Boy."

Nduduzo Mfekayi understood Makhaula's joy:

"It was emotional for him. I can't remember him scoring a goal before."

King Nefthaly appreciated Makhaula's passion:

"This shows how happy he is at the current Orlando Pirates Football Club."

Orlando Pirates draw Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semis

As reported by Briefly News, defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Chippa United in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup, while Mamelodi Sundowns will face Stellenbosch FC.

Pirates will look to book a ticket to the Saturday, 1 June 2024 final at the Mbombela Stadium while fans look forward to the match between PSL table toppers Sundowns and Stellies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News