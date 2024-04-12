AmaZulu midfielder Ben Motshwari says Orlando Pirates will not find it easy in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday, 13 April 2024

José Riveiro's side heads into the match in high spirits after a 7-1 PSL drubbing over Lamonteville Golden Arrows on Saturday, 6 April

Bucs fans back their team to retain their title by beating AmaZulu and advancing to the next round

AmaZulu midfielder Ben Motshwari says José Riveiro's Orlando Pirates side are in for a fight in their Nedbank Cup match. Image: AmaZulu FC / Orlando Pirates Football Club

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari says his new side, AmaZulu, will give the Bucs a massive fight in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

Motshwari knows the defending Nedbank Cup champions are high on confidence after a 7-1 victory over Lamonteville Golden Arrows last weekend, but he says AmaZulu is ready for them.

Ben Motshwari promises a tough match

AmaZulu, prepare for the match against Pirates in the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, Motshwari said AmaZulu are not Golden Arrows, and Pirates coach José Riveiro must bring his best.

Motshwari said:

"Coming here is not going to be easy for them. So we are going to give them a tough time. We do have quality players that can play football and who can go pound-to-pound with them. Yes, they’re a big team, we respect them but this is football, anything can happen.”

AmaZulu's list of quality players could grow next season with the expected signing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

Bus' supporters back their team

Pirates fans are confident their side can beat AmaZulu and continue on the path to defend the Nedbank Cup.

Bongani Mgubela loves Pirates:

"This is the only team that matters to me."

Wesi Sekwena backs the Bucs:

"Let's defend the trophy guys."

Clever Madzinga Machemedze is a fan:

"Come on, Guys, the trophy is Ours, Bucs for Life."

Thizafonical Waha Thateli says Pirates will not take the match lightly:

"We go there with a full force."

MalumFoxx is cautious:

"We must not underestimate Amazulu."

Orlando Pirates legend Teko Modise backs coach José Riveiro

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates legend Teko Modise is a fan of coach José Riveiro and backs the Spaniard to deliver success to the Bucs.

Modise says Riveiro has done well with the Pirates since becoming their coach in 2022, and he believes the Spaniard can deliver PSL success.

