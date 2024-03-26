Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise has backed coach José Riviero to lead the side to greater success

Modise believes Riveiro's Pirates' squad is the team best equipped to stop Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL dominance

Riveiro believes Pirates are in for a better showing in the second half of the season as he welcomes the return of forward Evidence Makgopa

Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise has given his support to coach José Riveiro. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club @ Facebook / Team Teko Modise @ Instagram

Since taking over at Orlando Pirates in 2022, José Riveiro has led the side to three cup titles, but fans say he is not doing an excellent job as they demand league success.

Former Pirates midfielder Teko Modise believes this is unfair criticism as he says the Spaniard is doing an excellent job as Bucs coach.

Riveiro is not a cup coach, says Teko Modise

Speaking to The Citizen, Modise said it's unfair to call Riveiro a cup coach, stating the coach has done well in the short time he's been in Soweto.

Modise, who is known as "The General", said:

"It’s unfair to say that coach José is only a cup-winning coach and not a league winning coach. I mean, which other coach have been winning the league except the Sundowns coaches? Look at him coming to join Pirates almost two years ago; what has he achieved? So we can’t overlook the things he has done because he has not won the league title."

Pirates can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns

The General, who recently showed off his new car, added that the Soweto club might be the only team that can stop Sundowns, which has won the league for six consecutive seasons.

"I’m not sure what Pirates’ ambitions are, but I think they also want to play the Champions League again, and they need to do well in the league to qualify for it. Looking at the squad and the quality of the team, we know that the Pirates may be the only team right now that can compete with the Sundowns, which may be difficult.”

Bucs' showed their appreciation of Riveiro in the video below:

Pirates coach Riveiro believes Pirates are clicking

Earlier, Riveiro called for more goals and he now states the club is meeting those requirements while their attack will be boosted by the return of forward Evidence Makgopa from injury.

Riveiro said:

“We’re in a similar situation as one year ago. I think a year ago, in the second half of the season, we managed to be the best team in the second half in terms of numbers, and right now, it’s early to say, but we’re getting there."

Fans back The General

Modise was a popular player for the Pirates, who he played for from 2007 to 2011, and fans showed their support for The General on social media.

Dee Neo Bontsi says Pirates must be more clinical:

"Pirates are a quality side close to Sundowns. It's just the lack of converting 90% of the chances they create because, thus far, they convert about 61% of the chances they create. Riviero will be BAFANA'S next national coach. Watch the space; his record isn't bad."

Man Tee backed Modise:

"Well said, The General."

Cnovuyo Xatshombe praised The General:

"Naked Truth."

Fytjie Kobedi agreed:

"I agree 100%."

AmaZulu coach Pablo Martin backed by veteran defender

While Modise backs Riveiro, AmaZulu's Spanish coach from veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, as reported by Briefly News.

The 34-year-old Mphahlele says coach Martin has gotten AmaZulu playing the right way, and he believes it's only a matter of time before the hard work shows on the field.

Source: Briefly News