Veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele thinks current AmaZulu coach Pablo Martin is the right man for the job

AmaZulu currently sit 11th on the PSL log, but Mphahlele says the Spaniard has them playing in a better way

The 34-year-old defender recently completed the PSL Player Transition Programme, which will help him when he retires from football

AmaZulu Defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says coach Pablo Martin has the qualities to succeed. Image: AmaZulu FC @Facebook

Source: Facebook

Despite only winning five out of 20 league matches this season, defender AmaZulu Ramahlwe Mphahlele fully supports coach Pablo Martin.

The 34-year-old says Usuthu must be patient with the Spaniard, a former assistant coach at European giants Real Madrid.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele says coach has built a good structure

Speaking to the SABC, the former 17-time capped Bafana defender said the coach needs more time and help from the club, which is ranked as the fifth richest in the PSL.

"We've got a way of playing; we've got a structure. It takes time, football takes time, it's not just a toss of coin and then things are good. I hope they give him a little bit of time to work on the team and support him."

Consistency is key

Currently, AmaZulu are 11th on the log while there have been shining stars in the team, such as Mlondi Mbanjwa, who was recently .

Mphahlele added that the club is striving for consistency and he also backs Martin, who is in his first season at the club, to be the man who will deliver.

"I think one thing that is really derailing us is the consistency at AmaZulu, and look, it's not easy; Pablo just came in, it's his first season, and for me, he's done so much to get us out of the position that we were psychologically."

Mphahlele's plans for the future

The veteran defender, who has played for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, recently completed the PSL Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science.

The programme is designed to help players take the next step after hanging up their boots. Mphahlele recently graduated alongside AmaZulu goalkeeper Andile Mbanjwa.

AmaZulu announced Mphahlele and Mbanjwa's accomplishments via their Instagram page:

Speaking on the AmaZulu website, Mbanjwa said:

“You need to understand money and how the world is working. GIBS did a good job with us, gave us all the knowledge, and helped us understand that execution is greater than knowledge.”

Usuthu fans are divided over the team's results

While Mphahlele backed his manager, the AmaZulu fans took to social media to share their views, with some disagreeing with the veteran defender.

Tumelo Terrence Tsebe has a harsh view:

"I doubt he can with players like you, Rama. We hoped the same at Chiefs."

Tshifhiwa Mbedzi has doubts:

"No, he doesn't understand our football and personal skills from players."

Sdumo Sdu backs Martin:

"He definitely will. I believe in him."

Tebo Gee thinks the veteran defender has a point:

"He will turn all the players of AmaZulu into bigger players. Pablo Pablo."

Bernard Parker supports TS Galaxy Saed Ramovic

Another veteran footballer has backed his coach after Bernard Parker said Saed Ramovic could , as reported by Briefly News.

Parker, who has played for Kaizer Chiefs and Dutch side FC Twente, said Ramovic is one of the hardest-working coaches he has ever worked under.

Source: Briefly News