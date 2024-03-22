Winger Luvuyo Memela left Orlando Pirates in 2020 after he and the club failed to reach an agreement on a new contract

The winger has since played for AmaZulu and Richard's Bay before the 36-year-old signed for Chippa United this season

Bucs' fans still admire Memela, who scored 15 goals for the Soweto club, saying he will never be replaced

Chippa United winger Luvuyo Memela said he left Orlando Pirates over a contract dispute. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club @ Facebook / Luvuyoa @ Instagram

Source: UGC

Chippa United winger Luvuyo Memela says he still loves Orlando Pirates but left the club in 2020 after they failed to meet his salary demands.

As fans call him, Amigo was a star player for the club before a surprising exit to PSL rivals AmaZulu in 2020 before playing for Richard's Bay and now Chippa.

Luvuyo Memela was 'not happy' with Orlando Pirates' offer

Speaking to FARPost, Memela said he intended to stay in Soweto, but things turned sour when discussing a new deal in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

“We discussed, and yes, I was not happy with the offer. So, the team made it clear that if you’re not taking the offer, we understand, and there’s nothing wrong. If you’re not happy, then what’s the point of taking something that you know in the next few weeks or month end when your salary goes in and you’re like, ‘I’m still not happy’?"

Local football fans are showing their admiration for Memela on Twitter (X):

Pirates' stay would have changed Memela

The 36-year-old is happy at Chippa, who openly supported Nigeria in the Afcon, something he would not have been had he stayed at Pirates.

“You’ll be angry, fighting and which is not you. If you’re not happy, they understand. So, then I thought it’s not gonna change then, I [had] to respect it.”

Young Pirates star is determined to impress

Since Memela's departure, the club has been tried replacing him with a variety of players, including current winger Monnapule Saleng, who is being watched by Bafana boss Hugo Bross.

Pirates hope to have a new name, aiming for Memela's spot in 19-year-old winger Relebohile Mofokeng, who has already scored in his five appearances this season.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the young winger said:

“I don't feel any pressure, my focus is to keep on improving and fighting for my position in the team because there is competition and I also want to focus on becoming a better person.”

Bucs' fans still miss Memela

Despite leaving the club in 2020, Amigo is still admired by Pirates fans, who miss the winger who scored 15 goals for the club.

Tumi Sáng said Amigo is a dangerous player:

"Amigo, at his peak, was a pain in the backside. Both Chiefs and Sundowns can attest to that. Pity he turned professional a little late in his career."

Mzee Mzwakhe showed his admiration:

"One of my favourite players. He was the best of the best, Amigo Memela, at Orlando Pirates."

Masibulele Msweli said nobody was better:

"He was one of the best no 10s in the league when he played for the Sea Robbers."

Mulisa Phanda Phanda said Memela is irreplaceable:

"No one has ever replaced him."

Thabo Senong stranded in Tanzania

While Luvuyo Memmela left Orlando Pirates over a contract dispute, a former coach at the club has been fired by a club in Tanzania after not receiving his salary, as reported by Briefly News.

Senong said he did not expect Singida Fountain Gate FC to terminate his contract while the club has refused to pay for his plane ticket home.

Source: Briefly News