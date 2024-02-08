The Eastern Cape soccer club, Chippa United FC, recently celebrated Nigeria's Super Eagles' victory

This was after their penalty kick win during the AFCON23 semi-final match win against Bafana Bafana

The Chippa United FC also released a media statement about them celebrating the victory

With Africa's most anticipated AFCON23 semi-final finally came and passed with Nigeria defeating South Ahh with four penalty kicks, Chippa United FC continued to make it known where they stood and with which they will support till the very end.

Chippa United FC celebrates Super Eagles' victory

The Eastern Cape-based soccer club, Chippa United FC, have been noise on social media since the buzz and excitement of the AFCON semi-final match started on social media as the chairman of the club Siviwe Mpengesi announced days before the match that he and the club will be supporting Nigeria over South Africa.

Not so long ago, the football club celebrated Naija's victory and also shared a media statement about them being overjoyed that the Super Eagles defeated Bafana Bafana and they also congratulated Nigeria's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, who also plays for Chippa United FC for winning the Man of The Match award on their Twitter (X) page.

Mzansi reacts to Chippa United's stunt

Shortly after they shared the media statement on social media, some South Africans reacted to it:

@AmuFloyd questioned:

"Why did you delete your tweet yesterday? Clearly you were shacken "

@AloneAfrica wrote:

"wena we will get you relegated."

@SongezoNxulwa said:

"Releasing statements every day"

@siyandatenza17 tweeted:

"ayizo Fake news kodwa ezi?"

@ImLoyisoLoliwe mentioned:

"Mxm this AFCON is gonna end soon we will deal with you."

@MnisiSizile commented:

"Useless chairman."

DIRCO slams Nigerian Embassy

