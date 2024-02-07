Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi recently shared on social media that he and the club would be supporting Nigeria at the upcoming AFCON semi-final match

The football news page shared a media statement from Chippa United stating that Siviwe and the club will be against Bafana Bafana

Many soccer fanatics flooded the comment section and trolled Mpengesi and Chippa United

Chippa United FC chairman Siviwe Mpengesi supports Nigeria over Bafana Bafana. Image: MB Media/liewig christian

The wait for the highly-anticipated semi-final game between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria is almost over, and the pressure just keeps getting higher and higher as the chairman of Chippa United FC made a rather shocking statement about which national team he will be supporting.

Sivive Mpangesi says they will be supporting the Super Eagles

Bafana Bafana and Nigeria's Super Eagles seem to be causing havoc on social media regarding their upcoming AFCON semi-final game on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.

This came after Nigerians living in SA were advised not to celebrate should Bafana Bafana lose, and then hours after that statement was released, the chairman of Chippa United FC also released a statement making it known that he and the club would be standing with Nigeria instead of the South African national team.

The football news page @iDiskiTimes shared the statement on their timeline and wrote:

"Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi stands with Nigeria over Bafana Bafana today. Your thoughts?"

See the post below:

Bafana Bafana fans troll Siviwe Mpangesi

After the statement circulated on social media, many fans of Bafana Bafana trolled and dragged Mpangesi on X, formerly Twitter:

@MissNtabeni said:

"He must move to Lagos."

@TumeloRICCADO wrote:

"When we said they must be relegated people fought us."

@ntjatji5 responded:

"Why didn’t he keep to himself this guy likes attention."

@The3YearOld responded:

"He must relocate to nigeria then. We can't have people like him in our country."

@Mthunzie_Maps replied:

"They must be relegated."

@Maphakane_ tweeted:

"This should have remained in their WhatsApp group chat. Very unnecessary!!"

@Confied commented:

"Chippa united is irrelevant, he is trying to get engagements with this nonsense."

Man predicts Nigeria win against Bafana in semi-finals

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who predicted the semi-final outcome. In a TikTok video, @callum_wm said the match between Nigeria and South Africa would end in a one-nil scoreline in favour of the Super Eagles.

He added that Fulham midfielder Alexander Chuka Iwobi would be the only scorer in the match. In the second game involving Ivory Coast and DR Congo, @callum_wm said it would end with two goals in favour of the Central African nation.

