Penny Lebyane is supporting Bafana Bafana in their AFCON semi-final against Nigeria, channelling AKA's energy

She shared the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes's tweet affirming pride in South Africa

Fans react positively, expressing similar sentiments and hope for Bafana Bafana's victory

Penny Lebyane is rallying behind the country's national football team Bafana Bafana in their semi-final match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The star shares one of AKA's old tweets as she wished the boys well.

Penny Lebyane rallying behind Bafana Bafana

We all know South Africa and Nigeria are rivals on social media. Fans from the two superpowers are always at each other's throats fighting for dominance. The late rapper AKA was always among the few SA celebs who always stood by his country no matter what was happening.

Veteran media personality Penny Lebyane recently said she will be channelling Supa Mega's energy ahead of the AFCON game. Sharing AKA's tweet that read:

"South Africa is a miracle, and being South African is a honour and a privilege. Don't let anyone tell you other nonsense."

Penny Lebyane said she is going with the same energy and wished victory for Bafana Bafana in the game that is putting everything on the line. She wrote:

"Today l choose #AKAEnergy we have a huge task there by @TotalAFCON2023. Good morning champions."

Penny Lebyane's fans react to her post

Social media users shared their thoughts on Penny's post about supporting Bafana Bafana. Many said they shared the same sentiments with the media personality and hoped the team would win.

@SetumoKaMatlou wrote:

"It is but we can be vile here sometimes and we also can assist I saw a student's account being cleared. I also know that there is more to ZA than X."

@OscarMagud commented:

"I share the same energy !"

Muthi for Bafana Bafana’s upcoming game with Nigeria?

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that with just a few hours to go, South Africans are buzzing with excitement and nerves ahead of the semi-final clash between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria’s Super Eagles after the boys defeated Cape Verde in their quarterfinal game on Saturday, 3 February 2024.

This decider game for the national team needs to end in nothing less than a win in order for the team to progress to the finals. Knowing what’s at stake, South Africans are even calling on traditional healers to brew some muthi to help our boys.

