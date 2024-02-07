Mark Fish has shown support for Bafana Bafana ahead of their semi-final match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The legendary soccer star urged the team not to worry, assuring them of South Africa's support

Social media users thanked Fish and suggested he give the players tips, with some expressing high stakes for the game

Bafana Bafana's semi-final match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria has Mzansi on the edges of their seats. Many, including legendary soccer star Mark Fish, have taken to social media to wish the boys well.

Mark Fish has rallied behind Bafana Bafana ahead of their semi-final match. Image: @Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images and @KaizerChiefs

Mark Fish rallys behind Bafana Bafana

Mark Fish has thrown his weight behind Bafana Bafana. The retired football star headed to his social media page to give strength to the team hours before their encounter with Nigeria.

Mark Fish told the team not to worry because South Africa will be with them as they face Nigeria. He wrote:

"Good Morning #BafanaBafana another day another challenge Gents...We are with You, For You and Behind You...YOU HAVE GOT THIS...RESPECT"

Mzansi shows support to Bafana Bafana

Social media users thanked Mark Fish for supporting the team. Many even suggested that the legend should go to the changing room and give the players a few tips on how to play because he has played in such major tournaments before.

@Majosh_Lucky said:

"#BafanaBafana please we can't afford to lose to Nigeria, imagine them celebrating In our country after the game...there's a lot at stake gents just make sure you win the game."

@kholoeasy wrote:

"Hope you visit them in the dressing room before the game or halftime Champ."

@ThubaMgenge commented:

"All the best to the men! Speaking of men, who came up with this genius idea to call a men's senior national team 'boys boys'?"

@MmusiMaimane added:

"National braai tonight. Roast eagle with jollof rice on the side. E don cast, last last. Na everybody gon chop breakfast. Sizoba shayo."

Eskom announces loadshedding during Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria’s AFCON match

Briefly News reported that South Africans were displeased after learning that there would be loadshedding during Bafana Bafana's match with Nigeria on 7 February. Eskom announced that load-shedding would persist the entire day until further notice.

According to TimesLIVE, loadshedding will disrupt the Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria clash at the AFCON. The two countries are expected to meet after Bafana Bafana defeated Cape Verde during the quarterfinals.

