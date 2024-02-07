Wouter Kellerman showed his support for Bafana Bafana ahead of their AFCON 2023 semi-final match

The Grammy Award winner sent a message to the national team, encouraging them to make the nation proud

Mzansi is standing behind Bafana and looks forward to watching their anticipated game

Grammy Award winner Wouter Kellerman encouraged Bafana Bafana ahead of their AFCON semi-final match. Image: bafanabafanarsa

Source: Instagram

Wouter Kellerman sent an encouraging message to Bafana Bafana ahead of their upcoming match. Like fellow South Africans, the Grammy Award winner showed love to the national team as they prepared for their epic semi-final match against Nigeria.

Wouter Kellerman gives encouragement to Bafana Bafana

As Bafana Bafana prepare for their anticipated showdown against Nigeria in the AFCON 2023 semi-finals, they have received tonnes of support from all over the country.

In a video shared by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture , Wouter Kellerman showed love to the boys and gave them some words of encouragement.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning flautist sent a message of support to the national team and asked them to make the nation proud:

"I want to wish Bafana Bafana all the best for their big match tonight, the semi-final against Nigeria. Make the nation proud; we believe in you. Go Bafana Bafana!"

What you need to know about Bafana Bafana's AFCON 2023 performance

Mzansi cheers Bafana Bafana on ahead of semi-finals

Bafana Bafana have their country's full support as they prepare for their match against Nigeria:

Refired South African footballer, Mark Fish encouraged Bafana Bafana:

"Another day, another challenge, gents. We are with you, for you and behind you. You have got this, respect!"

Kearabile_ was confident:

"We are winning tonight!"

Sandiso__N said:

"It's another day to make history."

Anelefumba wrote:

"We cannot lose against Nigeria, never! Let’s go, Bafana Bafana!"

ndlovucaregroup posted:

"We are behind you, Bafana Bafana. Break a leg!"

