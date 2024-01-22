Mamelodi Sundowns player Themba Zwane was awarded with the Total Energies Man of The Match

This came after our national team Bafana Bafana empathic 4-0 win against Namibia

Many netizens congratulated Themba Zwane, mentioning that he deserved it

Themba Zwane was awarded the Man Of The Man award. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/Fadel Senna

Recently Bafana Bafana faced a do-or-die situation against Namibia in the AFCON, seeking redemption after a tough loss to Mali, leading to them coming out victorious.

Themba Zwane win Man of The Match

South African national team Bafana Bafana has made us proud after their emphatic 4-0 win against the Namibian national team at the AFCON team on Sunday, 21 January 2024, after being defeated by Mali.

Mamelodi Sundowns player Themba Zwane received the Total Energies Man of The Match award at Korhogo’s Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. During an interview with Zwane after being awarded, he said:

"Each game, I go with confidence of scoring goals. Players that attack need to score, and I am glad to have scored and received this award. It means a lot to get the Man of the Match award and very happy to get the win today.

"We know that it is not over yet. It’s going to be a difficult one against Tunisia. We are going to analyze them properly and come with a plan. We know that we definitely need win to in order to qualify."

"Themba Zwane’s brace gifted him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award ."

Netizens congratulate Themba Zwane

See some of the comments below:

@Mar10_pro wrote:

"Well deserved star boy."

NnamdiNwor56193 said:

"Such a wonderful player."

@Austinesmart7 shared:

"Well deserved."

@SolutioNest1 responded:

"Well done Zwane."

@Da_Boske commented:

"Mawumnandi umnandi.. class is permanent!! Themba Zwane ke star."

@VhulahaniAubrey tweeted:

"Well deserved he was unstoppable."

@Kenneth98343018 mentioned:

"Well done!! I'm happy for you."

