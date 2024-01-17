The South African national soccer team Bafana Bafana was defeated in their first match

The national team played against Mali and lost 2-0 the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo, Cote d’Ivoire

Many netizens reacted to Bafana Bafana getting beaten by Mali in their first game

Bafana Bafana loses their first match at the Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Jean Catuffe/Michael Sheehan

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi's very own national team, Bafana Bafana, geared up for their first AFCON opening match against Mali on Tuesday night, 16 January 2024, at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo, Cote d’Ivoire.

Bafana Bafana gets beaten 0-2 by Mali

Our national team made headlines on social media after losing in their first game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The boys got beaten 0-2 by Mali. This is after they had a brilliant first half and could have gone into the lead in the 19th minute after they were awarded a penalty following an elbow on Evidence Makgopa inside the area that VAR picked up.

But Percy Tau’s shot sailed over the bar, much to the relief of Mali and to the agony of the South Africans.

The Bafana Bafana official Twitter (X) page shared the final score and defeat of the boys and wrote:

"Bafana defeated by Mali in opening AFCON match."

SA weighs in on the lose

See some of the comments below:

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"Hard luck guys we will do better next game. Come onn, the boys must stay strong there."

@SelloSamuel14 questioned:

"Bafana Bafana's problem is Danny Jordaan. When is he leaving mara?"

@iamdjmfundisi said:

"Make that hammered."

@drogba_meko shared:

"Percy Tau yi kaka yomntu nje."

@_Sabelo_Ngubane responded:

"Why is Danny Jordan still the president, the man must step aside, he has failed the nation together with his committee. It's time for former players to govern their association not politicians."

@Asive43012406 replied:

"Find a proper Coach, Xulu had no Business being there."

@johannes_nong commented:

"Fact of the matter is our players are weak mantally, is like they're always trying to be nice to their opponents no fight whatsoever."

