Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena lauded for his assist during the game with Namibia at the AFCON tournament

Teboho Mokoena was recently crowned the Assist of the Day by the Confederation of African Football

Many netizens flooded the comment section applauding the young midfielder

Teboho Mokeona was crowned the Assist of the Day. Image: ASANO IKKO

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana has made Mzansi proud of them following their epic win against Namibia, and midfielder Teboho Mokoena's name made news after his perfect save during the match.

Teboho Mokoena crowned Assist of the Day

Many South Africans are still celebrating Bafana Bafana's fantastic 4-0 triumph over Namibia. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena was crowned the Assist of the Day by the Confederation of African Football after his fellow team player Themba Zwane won the Man of the Match.

@CAF_Online shared a clip that captured Teboho's sleek header during the game on Sunday, 21 January 2024 and captioned it:

"Teboho Mokoena Take a look at the #AssistOfTheDay Are you amazed? Cause we are #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023."

Watch the video below:

SA lauds Teboho Mokoena

See some of the comments below:

@aey_dear wrote:

"The best midfielder in Africa."

@NnamdiNwor56193 replied:

"So amazing."

@SipheleleHlombe responded:

"Pin pointed just like De Brune’s assist against Newcastle."

@TeekayMasondo shared:

"Tebz Mokoena top notch assist."

@Mac_caresa said:

"Top player . The best in Africa at the moment."

@SiyaFx responded:

"The previous Afcon Bongani zungu delivered the same pass that leads to a goal aginst Egypt."

@iNduati mentioned:

"Very well placed."

@DalisuKaMenzi commented:

"What a pass by Tebza."

