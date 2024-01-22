Minister Zizi Kodwa applauded Bafana Bafana for their epic 4-0 win against Namibia

The Minister shared a tweet on Twitter congratulating the boys after they won the match

Many netizens flooded his comment section, telling him that he should stay away from the boy's dressing room

Minister Zizi Kodwa congratulates Bafana Bafana after winning their recent match. Image: Oupa Bopape

The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, shared some sweet words for the national soccer team after their emphatic win against Namibia on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Zizi Kodwa applauds Bafana Bafana

Minister Zizi Kodwa recently penned a heartfelt post for Bafana Bafana as they won their recent match, this is after the boys lost their opening match to Mali not so long ago.

Zizi shared a tweet on X, formerly Twitter applauding the boys for their epic win of 4-0 against Namibia. He wrote:

"A fantastic win by @BafanaBafana! Well done Bafana for coming back strong and putting on a mighty display against Namibia. You carry the hopes of the nation. The #AFCON2023 march continues! #BafanaPride."



SA reacts to Zizi Kodwa's message

Shortly after the minister shared his tweet, many social media users flooded his comment section. See some of the responses below:

@BBK29_ wrote:

"Just stay at home chief aseblief."

@MeshackBevhula said:

"Danki coach Zizi."

@DatGuy925369036 tweeted:

"You see what happens when you stay away from dressing room? The coach does his job."

@LeSudanese commented:

"I hope you kept your distance...this team doesn't need politics pls."

@vukashie responded:

"Stay away from the dressing room."

@Matthewmak56 mentioned:

"Avoid hands ball in 18 areas my foot. Stay away from the team."

@Khosi_4_Life_ replied:

"Coach Zizi. If it wasn't for you, these boys wouldn't have won. We thank you for your intervention."

@Tshepomaphunye1 wrote:

"Please don’t go and coach them, stay far from the dressing room, you cannot talk anything technical to the players that’s the job of the coach , please Ntate Kodwa."

