Skomota's price tag has been revealed on social media recently

The viral dance sensation allegedly charges R90K for a booking

Many netizens were stunned by his rate, and many reacted to it online

Skomota's rate card has been revealed on social media. Image: @Motheo2009, @JuxYogi

Source: Twitter

TikTokker Skomota, real name Ngwana Sesi recently made headlines after his rate card was leaked on social media. This is after the star shared that he regrets the celebrity lifestyle.

Skomota charges R90K for a booking

The viral dance sensation Skomota is trending on social media after a netizen revealed a text conversation between them and the star's manager. In the convo, Skomota's manager received a potential booking from an unknown person who then asked how much it costs to get Skomota for a performance, and he said R90K which left the person shocked at how expensive he is.

@DJJawz shared the screenshot of the conversation on X, formerly Twitter and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Skomota doesn't play around!!!"

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Skomota's booking fee

See some of the reactions below:

@KingNema_Jnr said:

"Thawa thawa is no more."

@fency007 questioned:

"Is he getting the money mara?"

@BonganiMK_ asked:

"90k just to dance?"

@crimelord969282 wrote:

"Where does skomota stay at first."

@Brother_Mike__ shared:

"It’s the 'too high morena' for me."

@PoppyM2022 responded:

"He must milk this opportunity while he still can."

@St0nGh0st replied:

"90k? E baan Skomota ke bosso."

@MbusiNzama commented:

"He is applying demand and supply rule."

@MzamoDudula mentioned:

"Lol, know your worth."

@marengenya3657 tweeted:

"This is interesting my brother. Entertainment down south is serious business with crazy rates."

Skomota gets booked in Propaganda

The dance sensation was spotted performing at one of Mzansi's biggest groove clubs in Pretoria, Propaganda.

An X user, @QueenYayaNew, posted a short clip of the star dancing and having a great time on stage at the establishment, with patrons hyping him while he performs.

Makhadzi and Skomota’s SAMAs performance trends

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The Limpopo songstress not only clinched the Best Traditional Album award but also delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News