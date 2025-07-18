Anele Zondo and L-Tido's on-screen kiss has been censored by YouTube as inappropriate

The pair shared a steamy kiss during their flirty interview, and the platform marked their video for underage viewers

Meanwhile, social media is still buzzing over the steamy moment between the rappers

YouTube censored L-Tido and Anele Zondo's kiss.



YouTube marked L-Tido and Anele Zondo's kiss as inappropriate after their steamy kiss.

L-Tido reacts to YouTube flagging Anele Zondo kiss

Anele Zondo, aka Ney The Bae, and L-Tido have been hogging the headlines since their interview on The L-Tido Podcast, and it's definitely not over some new music.

The two shared a deeply passionate kiss in the middle of their conversation on 16 July 2025, moving from Anele talking about her career and upbringing to locking lips on camera, and apparently, YouTube didn't approve.

The platform flags videos as inappropriate through computer vision and AI, and user flagging. Violations of YouTube's Community Guidelines are flagged, and the platform prioritises preventing the spread of such content.

It uses AI to identify and remove content that violates its policies, such as R-rated material, and can also scan for other violations, including hate speech and violence.

L-Tido saw nothing wrong with his kiss with Anele Zondo after YouTube marked it as inappropriate.



The platform has now flagged the video as inappropriate right at the beginning, and Tido wasn't too happy about that:

"Why is @youtube doing this??? For just a kiss, smh."

However, this was more than just a kiss, contrary to what Tido tweeted. Before their steamy exchange, he admitted to having a crush on Anele and initiated the moment.

Meanwhile, she seems to have enjoyed the moment too, after she posted pictures of the We Rollin' rapper's reaction, as reported by Briefly News. Could we have a new celebrity couple? Only time will tell.

Here's what Mzansi said about L-Tido's video

Fans trolled L-Tido and Anele after their video was reported and flagged through automated detection:

ThatoMangwato laughed:

"I know someone who hasn’t received a lamza in a year when I see them."

Ndiks17 said:

"Someone knows you are going to have skyrocketing views, so they reported this."

TheLivelySon joked:

"Imagine seeing your baby mama kissing L-tido, I would report it too."

kuttthroat__ added:

"I’m glad they received my report."





Meanwhile, others were capticated by the pair's chemistry:

bigg_nandz said:

"These people are on a date, getting to know each other, and we are intruding. Love to see it."

TankisoMokoena-so5ew wrote:

"The whole crew was holding a candle. Ngl."

lifewithtinaM was stunned:

"I have never in my life watched an L-Tido episode and felt like I was interrupting something. They absolutely gave us a show!"

Joymnisi-w1z posted:

"Shoutout to the editor because that clip on TikTok was the best clickbait. The fact that they actually kissed is insane."

MatsibelaMatsoso noted:

"Their chemistry!"

The-truth-about-the-truth commented:

"Bathong, I haven't seen this much flirting in a while. I was blushing throughout."

Nota Baloyi drags Anele Zondo over L-Tido kiss

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's reaction to L-Tido and Anele Zondo's kiss.

The controversial podcaster said the kiss was a "satanic humiliation ritual" and slammed Anele for going through with it. However, some netizens were not having it:

LesediNxumalo asked:

"How is Anele Zondo's stunt when it was L Tido who initiated it? Why are women always the ones to blame?"

