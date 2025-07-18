Award-winning actor Zolisa Xaluva had many South African women gushing over his appearance in a recent interview

Zolisa sat down with Kokestso Naledi Motaung for Inside Story Network and delved into personal matters

While the interview was heartfelt, the blushing social media users couldn't help but find Zolisa attractive

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Zolisa Xaluva, once again, stole hearts with his gorgeous looks. Images: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Generations actor Zolisa Xaluva sat down for an interview on Inside Story Network, sharing different aspects about his life. However, for many women online, his looks were more intriguing than what he had to share.

Zolisa spoke to interviewer Kokestso Naledi Motaung on the local YouTube channel, where topics such as mental wellness, acting and resilience were discussed. Koketso also shared snippets of their time together on TikTok, enticing viewers to give the original video a click.

In the clip, posted on 17 July, Zolisa is heard saying that he had a 17-month break, possibly from the screen, for his own sanity. He also mentioned his time on Gomora, where he noted that he spoke the language of the person he interacted with. In 2021, the talented Xhosa actor impressed Gomora fans when he fluently spoke iS'Pitori, a Tswana slang.

The conversation with Koketso got deep when she asked the celebrated thespian who the hardest person to forgive in his life was. He answered:

"I think my father."

Zolisa Xaluva captures Mzansi women's hearts

Even though South African women only saw a glimpse of Zolisa's time on the podcast, it didn't stop them from sharing how they really felt about him, attaching love-related emojis to their responses.

This isn't the first time Zolisa, who celebrated his 44th birthday in June, had the internet drooling. In 2023, Mzansi couldn't get enough of the stud after he graced the cover of Nounouche and snapped photos with fellow actress Mmabatho Montsho.

Actress Mmabatho Montsho interviewed Zolisa Xaluva for Nounouche's 8th issue. Images: @MmabathoMontsho

Source: Twitter

Here is what flushed females had to say:

Talking about age, a curious @everythingonthaa asked:

"How young does he go?"

@limpho911 confessed in the comments:

"I didn't hear a word he said; he's too beautiful."

@lalla50 humorously told people on the internet:

"The only Xhosa man I’m willing to defy my family for."

@refiloemogoerane shared their thoughts about the celeb, writing:

"You can see that he was a very cute baby."

@phozitive wrote under the post:

"Whenever a Zolisa video pops up, I head straight to the comment section. The ladies never disappoint."

Seeing the comment, Koketso responded:

"Ma’am, I was never ready. I didn’t know ladies lose their mind like this over Zolisa. We should have invited him a long time ago. I think at this rate, nobody even cares about the interview, just repeating this clip sana, wow."

Zolisa Xaluva's Thebe Magugu outfit gets a no

While Zolisa's facial features excite people, some of his outfits don't. Briefly News reported that Zolisa's Thebe Magugu outfit failed to impress social media users, who criticised his pink and black designer gear.

However, there were a few members of the online community who couldn't fault what the actor was wearing and still gushed over how handsome they found him to be.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News