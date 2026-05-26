Mamelodi Sundowns players and technical staff are reportedly set to split the full CAF Champions League prize money after their historic continental triumph

Reports claim the reward tradition dates back to Patrice Motsepe’s leadership era and has continued under the current club chairman

CAF’s increased investment in African football has triggered major online debate about player rewards, club spending and football development

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Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff will split the entire R100 million CAF Champions League prize money. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff are set to share the entire CAF Champions League prize money worth US$6 million (about R100 million) following the club’s historic continental success.

The claims emerged shortly after Sundowns secured the 2025/26 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title against Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat. The Tshwane giants played to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final on Sunday, 24 May 2026, which was enough to hand them victory on aggregate.

Broadcaster Andile Ncube shared the information on X on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, saying the tradition had been part of the club’s culture for years.

“Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff will share the ENTIRE R100 Million prize money from winning the CAF Champions League,” Ncube posted.

“This tradition was started by the former Club President Dr Patrice Motsepe and continues under the Club Chairman.”

CAF confirms record Champions League prize money increase

CAF confirmed on 24 May 2026 that the winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League would receive US$6 million (about R100 million), marking one of the biggest financial rewards in African club football history.

“The funding for CAF Interclubs has increased from USD 19 million in 2021 to USD 48 million in 2026,” CAF said in a statement.

The governing body also revealed that Champions League winners previously received nearly US$4 million (about R66.7 million) before the latest increase.

CAF said the increased investment was designed to improve the competitiveness, commercial value and global visibility of African football competitions.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena was named Man of the Match in the second leg final after scoring Sundowns’ crucial goal in Rabat.

Patrice Motsepe previously gave players full CAF prize money

The reported reward structure follows a similar move after Sundowns won their first CAF Champions League title in 2016.

Following the victory over Egyptian giants Zamalek, then-club president Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the full US$1.5 million prize money (about R20.8 million at the time) would go directly to the players.

“All of the US$1.5 million – it’s all theirs,” Motsepe said at the time.

He also encouraged players to use the money wisely.

“I just said to them, ‘Guys, don’t waste the money now. Take some of that money and invest it,’” he said.

Reports later suggested the club maintained a similar approach in subsequent seasons involving league bonuses and CAF rewards.

CAF Champions League winners Sundowns share record US$6 million among the squad. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns prize money sparks online debate

The latest reports quickly sparked discussion online, with supporters debating how the money could be divided among players, coaches and staff.

X user @GeorgeMakhabela wrote:

“R100M divide by 100 staff member is R1M each excluding tax, the more staff members the less the amount.”

Another user, @ButiEzechiel, posted:

“We don't play for the badge here..we play for the club's prestige and our families.”

Some supporters also argued that South African football should invest more money into development structures.

“I believe SAFA must tax clubs to help facilitate development in the country of young coaches and players,” wrote @Mr_8Eight23.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ decision to allow players and staff to share the full CAF Champions League prize money has once again highlighted the club’s reward culture and CAF’s growing financial investment in African football. While the exact breakdown remains unclear, the reports have generated major debate among supporters across South Africa.

Orlando Pirates celebrate historic treble-winning season

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates earned an estimated R36.8 million (about US$2.23 million) after completing a historic domestic treble during the 2025/26 campaign.

The Buccaneers ended a 14-year wait for the Betway Premiership title after defeating Orbit College 2-0 on the final day of the season. Pirates also lifted the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup trophies to complete one of the club’s most successful modern campaigns.

Source: Briefly News