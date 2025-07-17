Actress and reality TV star Anele Zondo confused South Africans this week when she kissed L-Tido on his podcast

The talented songwriter also shared photos of the rapper and podcaster on Thursday on her social media account

South Africans and Zondo's industry colleagues took to the musician's Instagram post to respond to her photo

Is Anele Zondo dating L-Tido? Image: Anele_Zondo

Source: Instagram

Popular musician Anele Zondo had social media buzzing on Thursday, 17 July, when she shared photos of L-Tido after kissing him on his YouTube channel.

Fans of the reality TV star asked whether she's officially in a relationship with the podcaster after she cleared the air about dating Ciza.

The former The River actress and musician posted a photo of L-Tido on her Instagram account on Thursday, 17 July, with a tongue out emoji after kissing him on his podcast on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans respond to Zondo's post

kulturelameck said:

"You gave bro a lifetime experience.'

mpumimlambo_ replied:

"The power of a woman was witnessed in less than 5 minutes."

zolamav replied:

"Okay, but what did he do to deserve this? You hurt me."

@DMN4ever wrote:

"She used to be my crush, but not anymore. She belongs to the streets."

@AnzaTino responded:

"That left hand. He was giving in to intrusive thoughts. Ntse a setse a kwa (he was already hearing) 'tlepe tlepe' ka hlogong," (in his head).

u.mwelase_ wrote:

"I feel you, Tido. Trust me, I’d react the same way."

@PabaleloMosima replied:

"She said I have other lips? She said that? The crew needs to tell us what happened after the show."

@AllwinZmudau said:

"Any girl who sticks her tongue out before kissing is a demon ."

simba_masa responded:

"L-Tido's a better man than me. I would've given everyone the day off right there and closed the show."

britney_vw101 wrote:

"After you kissed him, he became even more attractive."

djymasterpiece_za replied:

"The kiss was too hot for him."

kulturelameck reacted:

"I have other lips. I swear the episode was gonna end there if it was me."

@LordPiccoloSA wrote:

"Notice how the vid is patched up? Meaning the scene was cut because Ltido told the crew to go and come back after a few minutes."

@beegsbvda replied:

"This was an unforced error; uncle didn’t have to do this at all. Now it’s clear that he will be a slave to the p*ssy his whole life."

abrooklynwinter said:

"His life was flashing before his eyes in 4K."

@tjpumpinng replied:

"I respect people who go straight for what they want when the chance beckons."

Anele Zondo confuses her followers even more. Images Anele_Zondo

Source: Instagram

L-Tido accused of copying MacG after launching new venture: “It’s a pity you won’t give credit”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that L-Tido launched a new podcast called the New Gen Podcast, introducing a fresh team of five young hosts.

Netizens accused L-Tido of copying MacG after they noticed the name of his parent company.

MacG previously spoke his mind about L-Tido after Podcast and Chill was canned by DStv.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News