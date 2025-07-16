Anele Zondo addressed paternity rumours, responding to speculation whether Ciza is the father of her child

She appeared in an episode of the L-Tido Podcast, where she also shared a kiss with the co-host

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some calling her entertaining, while others criticised her behaviour with L-Tido

Anele Zondo addressed the Ciza baby daddy rumours. Image: anele_zondo, ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

South African actress Anele Zondo has set the record straight on whether musician Ciza is her baby daddy or not. Anele Zondo was previously blasted over the age gap with her alleged baby daddy, Ciza.

The issue about the former The River actress’ baby daddy is still a hot topic, with social media sleuths eager to identify her baby daddy since her pregnancy announcement in 2024. Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula was the first to spread rumours that Ciza was the father of Anele Zondo’s daughter. Anele Zondo recently answered the burning question in an interview with L-Tido.

Anele Zondo addresses baby daddy speculation about Ciza

In an episode of the L-Tido Podcast interview that aired on YouTube on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Anele Zondo seemingly denied that Ciza is the father of her child. She suggested that the Isaka (6 AM) hitmaker isn’t paying child maintenance and isn’t around to be a father to their child.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Ciza, are you my baby daddy? If you are, pay child support coz you’re looking kinda absent,” she said.

Anele Zondo then outrightly denies that Ciza is the father of her child. She said:

"But no, he's not my baby daddy, shem. He's not my baby daddy. I'm happy that you guys have this narrative, and it's a very spicy story, I get it, but he's not my baby daddy."

In the teaser trailer shared by L-Tido on X, the two shared a kiss on camera.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react after Anele Zondo and L-Tido kiss on camera

In the comments under the trailer shared on X by L-Tido, netizens expressed mixed reactions.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ShaneBonga82332 advised:

“My brother run, she is dangerous this one😭😭”

@blacticAM said:

“She is always fun. I can’t wait to watch this.”

@RICH____HARD responded:

“Her behaviour is giving ghetto rat. An economic refugee.”

@AgapeMutwa said:

“The producer behind this show 😆 nah pap work.”

Anele Zondo cleared the air on claims Ciza is her baby daddy. Image: anele_zondo, ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Ciza speaks about fatherhood

During a promotional run for his smash hit Isaka (6 AM), Ciza spoke about fatherhood during an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast & Chill.

The star said being a father is amazing, and his child is one of the many reasons he has been working hard. He said:

"Fatherhood definitely pushed me to work hard. I had no stability, to be honest. I was 20 or 21, I was so young, but that was a life-changing thing for me because I was not expecting to become a father so young."

Ciza did not mention that Anele Zondo is his baby mama, but fans flooded the comments section with thoughts about her allegedly dating the musician. Some fans likened Ciza and Anele's relationship to Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane's.

Ciza dismisses dating Anele Zondo following cheating rumours

Meanwhile, Ciza previously denied dating Anele Zondo amid cheating rumours as reported by Briefly News.

In June 2024, Ciza officially broke his silence following rumours that he was cheating on Anele Zondo. The singer dismissed ever dating Anele, saying they're good friends and are both in relationships

However, social media was not only convinced that the couple was dating, but also painted Anele as a predator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News