Anele Zondo has caused a stir on social media after announcing that she is pregnant with her first baby

She also announced the release of her latest EP dubbed Vuka which is now streaming on various streaming platforms

Mzansi social media users flooded her timeline with heartwarming congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for South African musician and media personality Anele Zondo who just announced that she is expecting her first baby. The star also hinted that she has released a new EP titled Vuka.

Anele Zondo has revealed that she is expecting her first baby. Image: @anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo announces her pregnancy

It's baby season in the Mzansi celebville and we love it. The talented actress who was recently in the news for allegedly parting ways with businessman Lebo Gunguluza shocked fans with the news she just shared.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ney The Bae shared pictures showing off her baby bump. The mom-to-be looked absolutely stunning in a stylish pink outfit. She wrote:

"Giving life … To two things that I’m in love with. One the biggest and best blessing that takes human form - a legacy a lifeline. I’m so grateful

"2. my music - I’ve put my my entire existence, energy and being into my VUKA EP, it’s not just about the words but the feeling of awakening."

Speaking in a statement shared with Briefly News, Anele expressed her excitement and nervousness about balancing motherhood and her career, and she eagerly anticipates sharing this journey with her audience as she enters her 30s with the joys of her baby and her EP. She said:

"Motherhood is a journey that I’ve wished, prayed & longed for for many years & it’s teaching me what is possible when we allow nature to take its course. I’m both nervous and excited - I can’t wait for my audience and fans to this ride with me. I’m going into my 30s with the greatest gifts of all…my Bae-be & my EP”

Mzansi congratulates Anele Zondo

Social media users were over the moon after Anele shared the good news. The star's timeline was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages.

@clairise.txc's said:

"Awwww congratulations "

@nomsamadida's wrote:

"Oh my gosh, congratulations Nae "

@lebo_phasha_22 added:

"Oh my gosh, congratulations babe "

@sinegugu_gumbi said:

"Wow I didn't see it coming. Congratulations momma ❤️"

tiisetso_tangosupreme commented:

"Omg Congratulations mama "

@nadianakai added:

"Im screaming!!!! Calling you right now! "

lootlove2's said:

"❤️ aaaaaa Congratulations Mama!"

