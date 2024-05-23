A young woman shared with social media users a cosy accommodation she found in Gqeberha

While enjoying her mini vacation, the woman shared clips of the kitchen, bedroom and communal area

Interested folks in the comment section wondered about the threat of snakes, while others shared their experience of the place

A young woman shared the time she spent at a Gqeberha-based accommodation. Images: @asha_sebyayi / Instagram

A micro-influencer documented her travels to Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, where she spent some time at a beautiful accommodation for her mini vacation.

The content creator, who uses the handle @ashawiththemelanin on TikTok and goes by Asha on social media platforms, shared with netizens that she and her boyfriend spent some time in the city formally known as Port Elizabeth.

Showing the sea views, Asha noted that "Gauteng could never" presumably show off a natural setting like Gqeberha.

The young woman also shared that she stayed at L’auberge Country Hideaway, which she found on Booking.com. According to L’auberge Country Hideaway, the Gqeberha-based accommodation is a family-owned property of three secluded cottages surrounded by an indigenous forest.

After showing the communal area and kitchen, Asha describes the place:

"It's so quiet and peaceful. The only sounds you can hear are birds... It's so cute and cosy. It feels like home."

Watch Asha take viewers on a tour of the getaway in the video below:

Internet users react to Gqeberha accommodation

Members of the online community showed their interest in L’auberge Country Hideaway, while others shared their experience of the place.

@asekho__ was not aware of the getaway and said:

"I’m from Port Elizabeth, and I've never heard of this. I need to check it out."

@itszeniqubeka visited the place before and shared:

"I’ve been here. It’s really amazing, especially if you are someone that enjoys nature."

@keacobyy asked about potential snakes slithering in the area. Asha replied:

"I asked the owner, and she reassured me that there wasn’t, but then again, you never know."

