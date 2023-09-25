A South African woman shared a TikTok video of a stunning hidden gem holiday cabin called Mudhouse Zululand, located in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal

The cabin boasts modern furniture and a cosy feel with a view of the game reserve and is equipped with a kitchen, private bathroom and more

South Africans reacted to the video with jokes about the cabin's safety due to its location in the middle of wild animals, while others marvelled at its beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A South African woman took to social media to share a video of a stunning hidden gem she found situated in Hluhluwe, KZN.

A video showed the beautiful Mudhouse Zululand. Image: @sinothile_mthiya/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows stunning Mudhouse Zululand

The video posted by @sinothile_mthiya on TikTok shows the Mudhouse Zululand holiday cabin, making for the perfect bush getaway. It boasts modern furniture and a cosy feel with a view of the game reserve.

Located in Hluhluwe in the KwaZulu-Natal region and Falaza Game Park and Spa, reachable within 15 km, Mudhouse Zululand provides accommodation with free WiFi, barbecue facilities, a garden and free private parking.

According to Booking.com, all units have a balcony with mountain views, a kitchen with a fridge and a stovetop, and a private bathroom with a shower. There is a seating and a dining area in all units. The chalet also offers an outdoor fireplace.

See the video below:

Hluhluwe is a small town in northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. It is situated between iSimangaliso Wetland Park and Hluhluwe–iMfolozi Park on the banks of the Hluhluwe River. Hluhluwe is located on the Elephant Coast, known for its national parks, natural diversity and cultural heritage.

South Africans react to video

Many netizens reacted with jokes about how the cabin was situated in the middle of wild animals and questioned its safety. Others marvelled at the beauty of the holiday cabin.

Handmade Jewellery Creator wrote:

"Weh Sno aphi ama burgler bars? Izingonyama? Inyoka zona? Weh haayi."

uManzini said:

"Knowing KZN, there could be a Python under that house."

Siphokazingcobo2 replied:

"Ngisho uJub Jub ngeke afike la."

Vulauvale commented:

"Recently bought some land on Hluhluwe, I want to put something like this as well there."

Mhlezzy asked:

"Yayinhle indwawo. What’s the name of the place?"

Mellisa Tembe said:

"Hi. I have been eyeing this place. How was driving to the accommodation, imoto ephansi iyakwaz ukungena with no hiccups?"

Cheetah walks into Mzansi resort with guests inside in viral clip

In another article, Briefly News reported that a rare sight of a wild cheetah walking amongst humans gave people on the internet endless shivers.

In the video posted by @jacog9, the king of speed can be seen looking around the resort area without attacking anybody.

The guests looked very calm in the presence of the dangerous animal like they were familiar with him. The short clip does not show how that encounter ended, but the few seconds recorded got the attention of thousands of people online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News