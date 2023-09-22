A TikTok video showcases some stunning houses built in the rural area of Lion Park in Pietermaritzburg KZN

In the video, a woman can be gushing over the big houses, sparking interest from South Africans

Rural living offers many advantages, including lower cost of land, more space, and more privacy

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A video posted on TikTok shows several beautiful houses built in rural areas.

A video showcased some stunning homes built in rural KZN. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images, poo worawit/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The woman speaking in the video can be heard explaining how beautiful and big the houses are in the rural area of Lion Park in Pietermaritzburg, KZN.

She can be heard complimenting the homes' grand designs and clean area. According to the post, the woman said she heard that some of the vacant plots of land were going for about R35 000.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some of the advantages of rural living

There are many advantages to building a house in a rural area, including the lower cost of land. According to Urban Land Matters, rural land is typically much cheaper than urban land, so you can get more land for your money.

Rural areas also tend to have more space than urban areas, so you can build a larger home or have a larger yard, Aquatell Canada states.. Another bonus is that they have fewer people, so you will have more privacy from your neighbours.

It is important to note that the advantages and disadvantages of building a house in a rural area can vary depending on the specific location.

South Africans react to the video with intrigue

Several netizens were intrigued by the video as they responded with questions and compliments to the beautiful homes.

Jojih.zn said:

"Ngangithi ngasekhaya Adams kwakhiwe weeee ai kwakhiwe kwezinye izndawo."

@lihle02 responded:

"Into ethi KZN ihlezi izoba kwi competition namanye ama provinces ."

Scebile Shabalala commented:

"Wowawaz itholakala kanjan eCatoridge indawo?"

Intusi❤️ said:

"Sukuma lapho PMB❤️❤️."

monaphakade wrote:

"Lomuzi omhlophe omkhulu okasaziwayo ohlala eNkanyezini will know her❤️."

menzi majola wrote:

"There's a place esethekwin lapha ngako Magabheni ."

Eastern Cape village mansion claimed to be R1.5m leaves Mzansi in doubt

In another article, Briefly News reported that a icture of a big house on Twitter had many South Africans up in arms. The home in the Eastern Cape was all the rave.

YouTuber recorded the process of building the home, and it came out stunning. The post of the mansion got over 8 000 likes and over 700k views.

A post by @KasiEconomy shows a big house built on a hill in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape. The house was built by @mamadeebuildsahouse on YouTube, who showed the whole process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News