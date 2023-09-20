A now-viral TikTok video shows extensive damage caused by tornado-like storm in Durban

The windstorm hit an unnamed Durban township in June, leaving several homes damaged and people in distress

Concerned netizens reacted to the footage in distress, while others joked about a whale carcass being the cause of the storm

A viral video showing a tornado-like storm that hit Durban, KZN, recently, causing much damage to an unnamed township, has left netizens horrified.

Residents of a Durban township were left heartsore when a storm wreaked havoc in their neighbourhood. Image: @siyamkhwanazi5/TikTok

TikTok video shows extensive damage caused by windstorm

The footage shared by Siya Mkhwanazi on TikTok shows a damaged house by the storm with rubble and zinc iron sheets scattered all over the yard and nearby road as a woman cries out, warning her loved ones to leave before the windstorm returns.

The video also shows the windstorm blowing in a circular motion as it carries various debris in the air.

It is unclear where exactly the footage was taken but it was posted in June, when reports of a suspected tornado swept through parts of Inanda, north of Durban, leaving several homes damaged and people in distress.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the concerning footage

Many netizens expressed concern in response to the video. Others joked that the storm was a result of the large whale carcass that was cut up by KZN residents when it had swept ashore at a local beach.

Mba.enhle replied"

"Angithi nidla ama-whale."

yangatomus commented:

"Tjoo gogo maweni uniphindile."

Mantourh replied:

" Aybo ningaphum phandle makunjena othayela bandiza kanje ."

Sesi Makoya said:

"One thing about Durban, crazy things happen there every two weeks or monthly."

wonderxaba_1077 said:

"Kunzima eThekwini."

Banzi805 commented:

"Unkulunkulu ukhathele imkhuba esiyenz lana emhlabeni wakhe ."

MayKwah said:

"I heard a sangoma talking about this thing in a podcast. He mentioned something like nkanyamba, something like that."

AyandaHadebe wrote:

"Ileya fish abazitika ngayo ."

Gauteng and Northwest hit by strong winds

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans residing in the northwest parts of the country were left disturbed by the strong and scary windstorm that caused much damage and chaos to the area.

According to viral videos and reports, large parts of Gauteng and the northwest experienced spring thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, bringing strong winds but little rain.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had warned of the possibility of thunderstorms in the eastern parts of the country, The Citizen reports.

Source: Briefly News