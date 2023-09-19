A Limpopo area boasting luxurious double-storey houses has got TikTok trolls spewing hate about its residents

The TikTok video is circulating fast on the social media platform and amazed thousands of viewers

The stunning homes left them wondering about the owners' source of income that funded the magnificent structures

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Footage of beautiful houses in Limpopo went viral. Image: @kgotsops

Source: TikTok

Limpopo rural areas continue to be a hot topic on social media. Recently one village with stunning mansions went viral and sparked a heated debate.

Property development in Limpopo

A TikTok user @kgotsops brought up the conversation about the rapid property development in the northern province. The guy claimed that people in that area were able to afford to build big homes because of witchcraft.

Viewers dragged the TikTokker saying he must put jealousy aside and stop hating. Some said that clips like these only inspire them to grind harder.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of Limpopo houses trend

The aerial footage has been viewed more than 287,000 times and 10,000 likes in a single day. Mzansi loves videos like these shedding misconceptions about rural areas.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi admire modern Limpopo homes

TikTok users shared their two cents about why Limpopo people are erecting enviable houses at a fast pace.

Read some of the comments below:

@iketsotetsi mentioned:

"Bayafakana emsebenzini, my experience."

@Philanie stated:

"Nithwele Limpopo vele izigubhu zisuka kini."

@tshilidzimudau723 wrote:

"Phuzani amanzi nizoba right."

@Niki_M said:

"And you won’t believe that most of them are security guards staying in shacks in Gauteng back home they own a mall."

@mamositsi posted:

"He must go thwala as well if he thinks so, while we minding our business."

@Skhesha shared:

"I've been in all 9 provinces not once but many times. The black suburbs of Limpopo are number one followed by Mpumalanga, Gauteng."

@don_carlo81 wrote:

"Vendas and Tsongas have money and are well educated. "

@perseverance926 commented:

"Go to Limpopo dear you will swallow your words."

Video of Limpopo Village With Beautiful Mansions Built in Rural Area Goes TikTok Viral and Inspires People

A video posted on TikTok caused a stir on the social media platform. The clip showed a village in Limpopo with countless mansions.

The aerial clip spanned the rural area, and no hut or shack was in sight. The streets were filled with various modern homes with varying floor levels. Within a day, the TikTok video got over 400,000 views, and most people were stunned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News