Choreographer now fashion designer Somizo Mhlongo is seeing the success of his children's clothing line, Sompire Kids

The clothing brand has been invited to another children's party where the flamboyant entertainer comes bearing gifts for the little ones

Seeing the young fashionistas excited to see their packages was proof enough for Mzansi that she was loved by people of all ages

Somizi Mhlongo's Sompire Kids is steadily shooting for the stars as it appears in more and more kiddies' birthday parties, despite threats of cancelling the brand before its launch by netizens.

Somizi delivers Sompire Kids packages to a kiddies' party

The Idols SA judge took to his Instagram to post a video of a special delivery made at one lucky young man's birthday party. This is how Somizi captioned his post:

"Making special days extra special. @sompire_kids we are not just about clothes. We are about the experience and memories. Happy birthday boy. Thanks daddy @nicholasmaweni for the support. Like I said I will do all I can to give my customers a personal touch."

Watch the fun video below:

Netizens praise Somizi for his Sompire Kids delivery

Responding to the surprise Sompire Kids delivery, social media users were amazed at Somizi's energy around the children. They complimented the new fashion designer with these comments:

@mpati_thy_shorty was sold:

"Awoo bathong the way my daughter loves you, I am definitely getting her the outfit for her bday next month. She has been such a fan since she was two."

@_samkelot found it cute:

"They are in disbelief with seeing you."

@andybotile noticed:

"One thing about you, kids adore you Som Som abazenzisi!"

@chandiswa agreed:

"Imagine being known and loved by all generations like how blessed can one be? Keep up the good work mntana ka Mampinga."

@aphiwentintelo could only imagine:

"Imagine meeting the designer of your clothes? Ay jonga!"

@mapheellomacheli blessed him:

"May our Father in heaven bless the works of your hands Somgaga, you are the best sthandwa."

@fitmorati was swooning:

"Oh look at their faces, you made their day Somizi."

@wyatt2170 declared:

"Hardest working celebrity, your work ethic is inspiring @somizi."

@hlamie_daughter_in_zion said:

"The kids are happy."

