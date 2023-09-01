Somizi Mhlongo has officially launched his kids' clothing line, Sompire Kids

The presenter and socialite announced his latest business venture on 21 August and revealed plans for his brand's online store

Sompire Kids caters to toddlers and pre-teens, and Somizi describes it as his passion project

Somizi Mhlongo says Sompire Kids was two years in the making and said it was a dream come true.

After much anticipation, Somizi Mhlongo has officially launched his kids apparel line, Sompire Kids. The line was announced toward the end of August 2023 and is said to accommodate kids ages two to 12 with prices ranging from R200 to R900.

Somizi shared the news on his social media platforms and received encouragement on his latest business venture.

Somizi launches kids' apparel line

Taking to his online pages, Somizi shared the news of the Sompire Kids launch and celebrated with his followers.

SomGAGA revealed that the brand was two years in the making, describing it as his passion project.

"Finally. 2 years in the making. A dream come true. A passion project."

Somizi shared his latest business venture with pride, announcing Sompire Kids and its online store to the world.

The clothing is colourful and lively and is modelled by playful little boys and girls. The prices are said to range between R200 and R900.

"Ladies and gentlemen. Boys and girls. I present to u SOMPIRE KIDS."

Fans react to Sompire Kids launch

Somizi was congratulated on the successful launch of his kids' apparel brand and received encouraging messages from fans and peers:

vusinova1 said:

"Congratulations again Mizi. Forever proud of you."

ndomaleho responded:

"This is the day the Lord has made! Congratulations my choo!"

asiphe_p commented:

"Big win!"

positivegp posted:

"Congratulations Somizi Mhlongo for building Sompire Kids indeed there’s no measure to human potential. #yourdeamsarevalid"

ttmbha added:

"CONGRATULATIONS SBOTHO!"

yayarsa said:

"Congratulations SomGaga. SBWL ukuba nomntwana anxibe ezimpahla."

lebilekwejam posted:

"Those affirmation captions are necessary; they are important. Congratulations."

Sompire Kids faces cancellation

Briefly News covered online reactions to Somizi's Sompire Kids pre-launch where he was called out for his harassment allegations.

The presenter was previously accused of violating his ex-husband, Mohale Motaung and social media refuses to let it go.

The publication also revealed Ntsiki Mazwai speaking on the allegations, hoping to keep the topic alive in the media.

