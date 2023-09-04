Mondli Makhoba has given his supporters a glimpse of his gorgeous mansion, situated on the rural outskirts

The Shaka iLembe star was reflecting on the successful and record-breaking season 1 of the Mzansi Magic series

Makhoba also showed off his red and blue luxury Chery SUVs and even tagged the car company

Mondli Makhoba has given his fans a rare look into his stunning mansion in his latest Instagram post.

Mondli Makhoba was in a celebratory mode as after Season 1 of 'Shaka iLembe' was done and dusted. Image: @mondlimakhoba

A look into Mondli's home

The Shaka iLembe star took to Instagram to relax after concluding the first season of the hit Mzansi Magic series.

He also reflected on the journey, and so he penned a sweet message dedicated to the series.

"I am home relaxing and reflecting. Today, we give you our backs with Godongwana and the whole Shaka iLembe cast as we conclude our first season. Thank you for your support from the first trailer published. We are walking away to get you more. @bomb_productions. Thank you for this amazing opportunity. @mzansimagic, thank you for the opportunity."

Mondli then shared clan names.

In the post, he shared a picture of his home.

Mzansi praises Mondli

Taking to the comments section of his post, viewers expressed their pride over witnessing Mondli's amazing talent. The actor has been gracing our screens for some time now, and with each role comes growth.

khaya_kingk praised:

"What a stunning home for an old man, God bless you."

nkosi_qwabe_ said:

"We waiting for an Oscar nomination here."

official_abdulthiam said:

"You guys were all amazing."

penelopem3289 cried:

"So season one is finished already? How, guys?"

sithe_m06 said:

"You guys blessed us!"

mamakachulu shared:

"Excellent production."

ayandanxum_ said:

"We also thank you guys, what an epic production."

officialzambianmakoti

"This was a fire production. You keep us glued to our screens. Thank you."

Nomzamo Mbatha praises ladies of Shaka iLembe

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha concluded Women's Month with a heartfelt post dedicated to the women of Shaka iLembe.

She shared pictures of all the women in the series, including the extras.

From Khabonina Qubeka, Hope Mbhele, Baby Cele, Dawn Thandeka King, and Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Nomzamo tipped her hat to them.

Shaka iLembe star Senzo Radebe gets international nod

In a previous report from Briefly News, Senzo Radebe has bagged an international award nomination at the Septimius Awards.

Senzo plays the lead role on Shaka iLembe as Senzangakhona, alongside Nomzamo Mbatha.

