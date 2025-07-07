General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi sparked a national debate after filing criminal charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after his accusations

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to the explosive allegations with a seemingly supportive post on social media

Mzansi erupted with mixed reactions, with some praising the general as a hero and others questioning the public nature of his claims

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions following General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations against the police and top government officials, including the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu.

Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to General Mkhwanazi’s criminal charges against the Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Mkwanazi did not end there; he reportedly laid criminal charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after accusing him of disbanding a political killings task team to protect corrupt politicians during a press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025. According to Mkhwanazi, the corrupt syndicate has been working with top criminals and drug lords in several provinces across South Africa.

The Minister of Police has poured cold water on the allegations, accusing Mkhwanazi of making baseless accusations against him. President Cyril Ramaphosa also issued a statement calling the allegations a serious national security issue that is getting top attention.

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai took to her X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, 7 July 2025, to react to the news of General Mkhwanazi filing criminal charges against the Minister of Police. Ntsiki, who is known for sharing her unfiltered thoughts on political, social, and economic issues in Mzansi, shared a post seemingly supporting Mkhwanazi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Moya podcast host reposted a post speaking about General Mkhanazi's daring move against Senzo Mchunu and wrote:

"NAZO!!!!!"

Fans weigh in on Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from South African politicians, celebrities, and ordinary people after General Mkhwanazi opened a can of worms. Some people are rallying behind Mkhanazi, calling him a national treasure that needs to be protected, while others are saying he should not have addressed such serious issues on a public platform.

@Simkha11 said:

"This is getting more interesting. Now, General Mkhwanazi must arrest Mchunu and Sibiya."

@Obelisk_lira wrote:

"Good morning, where have you been zyakhala since 7 am."

@ms_tourist commented:

"Love this for our country."

@sisapetse added:

"It’s going to be a busy week for the South African president."

@Sibuzakes added:

"No, we will see who’s bigger than the law … checkmate 🙆🏾‍♂️"

@SpoiltHousewife noted:

"The whole of Mzansi is behind him."

@RSA_Sibusiso said:

"Let us reset the country. I am tired of the whole year."

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on Mkhanazi and Mchunu's ongoing drama. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Vusimuzi Matlala to appear in court for Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala will make another appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 11 July 2025. The controversial businessman faces charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The former Muvhango actress and club hostess Tebogo Thobejane, in a statement shared with Briefly News, said she is living in constant fear. In October 2023, while travelling home from Saints Champagne Lounge in Sandton, Thobejane's vehicle was shot at.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News