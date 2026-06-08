South African actress Simz Ngema's Zimbabwe-born partner, Tino Chinyani, was dragged into the 30 June national shutdown debate in South Africa

Social media reacted humorously to Chinyani's involvement in the migration ultimatum controversy

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's tumultuous love story includes breaking up and rekindling their relationship

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Tino Chinyani was dragged into the 30 June shutdown debate. Image: Tino_chinyani, simzngema

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwe-born model Tino Chinyani has caught strays ahead of the national shutdown on 30 June 2026. Civic organisations have scheduled mass demonstrations tied to a 30 June ultimatum demanding that undocumented migrants return to their home countries.

Ahead of the planned national shutdown, Tino Chinyani, who has two sons with South African actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema, caught shade on X (Twitter). On Sunday, 7 June 2026, social media user @Nombu_Sodi asked whether Simz Ngema's baby daddy was also supposed to leave on the 30th. The post was captioned:

“Umuntu kaSimphiwe naye uyahamba ngezi 30 June?”

See the post below:

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SA reacts after Tino Chinyani catches shade ahead of shutdown

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some referenced the landmark ruling by the Bloemfontein High Court, others asked whether other celebrities should return to their home countries.

Here are some of the comments:

@lindrish5121 said:

“I'm a heterosexual woman, and I am saying pretty girls can stay. Jonga, I don't mind these men having fresh, pretty targets. Ndiphole mna ndibuke stories unfolding. “

@SizzleThobile joked:

“Bahambe bonke as a family of four 😔😔😔(They should leave together as a family of four).”

@TshenoTshiamo speculated:

“What if they secretly got married and he took Simphiwe's Last name. Akere Ramaphosa passed that law, I think, last year.”

@Morakane4182591 asked:

“What about Connie Ferguson? 🤔”

@Teboho_ma29 remarked:

“Their age gap shocked me, weitsi 😮‍💨 he’s so young. But anyway, like them. 💫”

@Vic_thats_that said:

"Has to kalok. Makoti must go to her marital home."

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's love story

Simz Ngema started dating Tino Chinyani following the tragic passing of her husband, Dumi Masilela, a former Rhythm City actor and professional soccer player.

Ngema and Chinyani made their relationship public in August 2020, having started dating in 2019, after the actress had spent almost three years without being in a relationship following the murder of her husband in a botched hijacking in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, in 2017.

The couple would break up in September 2021, days after Simz celebrated her 32nd birthday. Ngema confirmed the breakup in a post on her official Instagram account. She said that they would remain friends and co-parent their son.

The couple rekindled their romance in March 2023. In December 2024, Simphiwe Ngema revealed that she and her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani, had welcomed their second son together. The couple recently appeared on an episode of Top Billing.

SA reacted after Tino Chinyani caught strays. Image: simzngema

Source: Instagram

SA celebs who found love at the hands of Zimbabweans

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously compiled a list of South African celebrities who dated Zimbabweans over the years.

The list included Simz Ngema as well as four other celebrities who either dated or married Zimbabweans.

Source: Briefly News