These five South African celebrities have found love outside of Mzansi, and some worked out, some didn't

For some, they found their soulmates at the hands of Zimbabweans, and it invited some drama from local netizens

From stars like Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema, who found her forever, to Khanyi Mbau, and even Nota Baloyi, who faced heartbreak

A look at the South African celebrities who fell for Zimbabweans.

Source: Instagram

A few Mzansi celebrities have looked for and found love in Zimbabweans. Despite the online backlash, they stayed true to their loved ones.

Celebs who dated Zimbabweans

Her heart broke a few months after her wedding day, and she became a young widow. However, Tino Chinyane mended her broken heart and two kids later, they are still going strong.

In November 2024, the couple welcomed their second-born boy, Kabo, making them a family of four. In 2021, Simz and Tino beoke upAppreciating his woman on Mother's Day, Tino penned a sweet message for her.

"To the angels in human form we call Mother, today we take time out to celebrate you for the Love, patience, kindness, wisdom and joy you share with us," he said. "Words don’t even begin to describe how grateful I am to be a child of Love & to be surrounded by Love in abundance. To all of you, who truly are the heart of the family, we say may God continually grace you with good health so you may see your Love manifest in those you care for."

5 South African figures who fell for Zimbabweans.

Source: Instagram

Gugulethu Zuma, President Jacob Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's daughter, married Professor Welshman Ncube in a private wedding ceremony. They barely made the headlines, for the wrong reasons.

It might not have worked out for these celebrities, but they sure experienced love at some point.

Controversial blogger Nota Baloyi and Zimbabwean singer Berita Afrosoul went public and had a very dramatic and public breakup.

He occasionally goes on Twitter and badmouths his ex-wife. His last rant was calling her out for defending Mihlali Ndamase.

"I was once married to a bird-brain that was simping for Mihlali… That was how she committed career death, and her happily married fanbase realised that she’s a wannabe baddie, without the BBL body. It took 3 years, but the Mihlali house of cards has finally crumbled. Bofebe won’t win!"

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga painted a perfect image of what young love looked like. However, in 2025, a visibly hurt Kudzai went on Instagram live and outed Khanyi for dumping him.

"[WATCH] @mrknations is wilding on the gram, this after he says Khanyi Mbau dumped him like a hot potato. She came to my room and said Sorry, did I wake you up? Next thing, she was on a flight back to South Africa," Maphephandaba wrote. An honourable mention, LeToya Makhene and her former Zimbabwean man.

Nota on entering Zimbabwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, former music executive alleged that he had been given a deadline to leave after arriving in the country.

"When I went to Zimbabwe, they gave me five days to leave," he said

